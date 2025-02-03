Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Trade Aftermath, LeBron James Future Plans, More
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world when the team traded star Anthony Davis in exchange for Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. The franchise-altering transaction has inevitably had ramifications.
For one, Doncic is no longer eligible for a $345 million super-max contract. Additionally, the trade signifies the Lakers did not intend on giving Davis' contract after LeBron James' tenure in Los Angeles had come to a close.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported James doesn't plan to leave Los Angeles in light of Davis' departure.
"League sources inform me that LeBron James intends to remain a member of the Los Angeles Lakers past the February 6 trade deadline," Haynes said.
Although James did not know Davis was being traded until the news broke, the Lakers star now has a legitimate chance to contend for another NBA title. Perhaps one of the most shocking moments of James' prolific career, the 21-time All-Star has the chance to win another ring at 40 years old.
