Lakers Notes: Shaq Defends Kobe Bryant, Bronny James Silencing Doubters, LeBron James Trade?
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal defended fellow Lakers legend and former teammate Kobe Bryant after a disrespectful placement on Bleacher Report's Top 100 players of all time. The late great Bryant has five championships, a league MVP award, and has the fourth-most points in NBA history among countless accolades achieved during his career.
Additionally, Bronny James has been silencing doubters with his elevated Summer League performances lately. James is averaging 13 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in three contests thus far.
Finally, his father and teammate LeBron James may not be on the same team as his son for much longer according to a key insider. The all-time leading scorer has been rumored to be traded for seemingly the entire offseason as the madness of an NBA summer continues.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Defends Kobe Bryant After Shocking Disrespect
Lakers' Bronny James Putting NBA On Notice With Dominant Summer League Play
Lakers Trading LeBron James Now Probable, Says Insider
Lakers Would Send LeBron James to West Rival in Blockbuster 4-Player Trade Idea
Lakers' Luka Doncic Shows Off Shocking Body Transformation at Offseason Event
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.