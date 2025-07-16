All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Shaq Defends Kobe Bryant, Bronny James Silencing Doubters, LeBron James Trade?

Gabe Smallson

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal defended fellow Lakers legend and former teammate Kobe Bryant after a disrespectful placement on Bleacher Report's Top 100 players of all time. The late great Bryant has five championships, a league MVP award, and has the fourth-most points in NBA history among countless accolades achieved during his career.

Additionally, Bronny James has been silencing doubters with his elevated Summer League performances lately. James is averaging 13 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in three contests thus far.

Finally, his father and teammate LeBron James may not be on the same team as his son for much longer according to a key insider. The all-time leading scorer has been rumored to be traded for seemingly the entire offseason as the madness of an NBA summer continues.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Defends Kobe Bryant After Shocking Disrespect

Lakers' Bronny James Putting NBA On Notice With Dominant Summer League Play

Lakers Trading LeBron James Now Probable, Says Insider

Lakers Would Send LeBron James to West Rival in Blockbuster 4-Player Trade Idea

Lakers' Luka Doncic Shows Off Shocking Body Transformation at Offseason Event

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News