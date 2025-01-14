Lakers Provide Encouraging Update on Jarred Vanderbilt’s Development
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is progressing well and is close to a return; however, it will not be this week.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick said.
"It's close, but it's not going to be this week."
Vanderbilt has yet to play this season as he recovers from two foot surgeries he underwent in the offseason.
This week, the Lakers will play the Spurs, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Clippers.
The defensive-minded forward will not be available until sometime next week at the earliest. Until the 25-year-old is ready to rejoin Los Angeles' rotation, Dorian Finney-Smith and Max Christie should continue occupying significant roles for Los Angeles.
The Lakers have missed Vanderbilt thus far in the seasons, as they are at the bottom of many defensive categories.
As things stand, the Lakers are 20th in opponent points per game, 20th in opponent average score margin, 24th in opponent fastbreak points per game, and 28th in opponent points in the paint per game.
The Lakers' defense has been abysmal, and Vanderbilt's return would do wonders for it.
Vanderbilt is a player who can guard players his size and smaller players, from point guards and shooting guards.
He is an apex athlete when it comes to his defense, and the Lakers have struggled mightily defending elite guards thus far.
The Lakers have been able to stay afloat as they've played 36 games so far this season without Vanderbilt. They currently hold a 20-16 record and will look for their 21st win on Monday.
Los Angeles will continue to look for ways to bolster its roster with the trade deadline less than a month away. It is clear that they hold Vaberbilt in such high regard and will look for other players to complement the team, as well as Vanderbilt, who has limitations on the offensive end.
