Luka Doncic Reveals Surprising Perk About Being Traded to Lakers

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has even played a full season with the storied franchise, but he has already ingratiated himself with the team and city.

Doncic came to the Lakers in the middle of the season from a trade that came out of nowhere. He was not prepared or aware that his name was at the center of trade talks.

His initial reaction to the deal and his new home was somber; he was of the mind that he would spend the entirety of his career in Dallas.

The Lakers made a massive bet on Doncic's potential willingness to resign with the team, given he has a player option after the upcoming season.

Los Angeles traded a top player in Anthony Davis, along with a future first-round pick and the promising Max Christie, to get Doncic at the trade deadline. The blockbuster trade shocked the entire NBA world.

As the dust has settled, Doncic looks increasing more comfortable in Los Angeles.

During an appearance on Lebron James' "Mind the Game" podcast, Doncic revealed what he has enjoyed while playing for the Lakers.

"First of all, this is the first city I'm playing in that has an ocean, after a couple days, that was the first thing on my mind. I like it, I like it very much," Doncic said on the podcast.

"The only thing is the traffic….everytime there is famous people watching your game, sitting courtside, that's amazing to see."

Doncic is now the future face of the Lakers franchise, one of the biggest titles a player can hold, though he will have to wait until Lebron James retires to take the spot as the biggest star on the team.

The Slovenian is eligible for an extension this summer, and reports seem to indicate that he is now settled with the Lakers.

He will likely wait to see what kind of moves the team makes and what the future of the roster will look like before signing a deal, though he will likely stay with the Lakers through his next contract at the very least.

