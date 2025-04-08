Will Austin Reaves Play vs Thunder? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have started to put some good basketball together. They have won four of their last five games, so they are hoping to keep their momentum going into the playoffs.
The Lakers are still fighting for seeding. Right now, they are third in the Western Conference standings, but they hold just a game-and-a-half lead over the fourth spot.
What's even more alarming for them is that they are only two games ahead of the eighth spot in the West. That means they still haven't officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
The Lakers are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder after absolutely waxing them in their last game, They beat the Thunder by 27 points in a game that saw them raining threes from all over the court.
Ahead of this matchup against the Thunder, Austin Reaves has found himself on the injury report. Reaves was listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. He will play in this game.
Reaves has emerged as perhaps the best third option in the league. The Lakers love what he is able to do on the offensive side of the court.
Reaves has also shown that he has a chance to make multiple All-Star games in his career. He is someone that the Lakers have to have healthy for the playoffs.
With the Lakers still fighting for seeding, they will likely keep playing their guys as much as possible until they lock in a playoff spot. That includes Reaves.
The Lakers are trying to make sure that they not only are healthy for the playoffs, but they get the best seed possible. As long as they get home-court advantage for the first round, they will be happy.
Reaves has played the best basketball of his career this season. Had he had this kind of season last year, he could have pushed for a max contract in free agency.
So far this year, Reaves is averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He is shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from behind the 3-point arc.
