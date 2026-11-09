Former Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis Reportedly Open to Los Angeles Reunion

The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest blockbuster trade in sports in February 2025.

The Lakers did what many thought was impossible, trading for Luka Doncic, who was 25 years old at the time. Doncic had already established himself as a superstar in the league and the face of the Dallas Mavericks franchise.

He had just led them to an NBA Finals appearance, and six months later, they shipped him off because they were concerned about his long-term success and health.

The Mavericks wanted no part of Doncic anymore, and the Lakers pounced on the opportunity. However, the Lakers had to part ways with their own superstar, Anthony Davis.

Davis was the main centerpiece in the deal to acquire Doncic. However, injuries derailed his time in Dallas, and the team ultimately shipped him to the Washington Wizards.

Looking back, the trade is considered one of the worst on the Mavericks' side and highway robbery on the Lakers' side.

Anthony Davis Reportedly Wants Lakers Reunion, but Major Obstacle Remains

Meanwhile, the Lakers are thriving under Doncic. They sit atop the Western Conference and have established themselves as a true contender thus far.

The Lakers are proving the moves they made this summer are paying off, and Davis reportedly wants a piece of it.

According to ESPN LA radio personality Scott Kaplan, he overheard NBA reporters say that Davis is "keen" on a reunion with the Lakers.

"One of these reporters started saying to another one of these reporters, 'Well, I hear that Anthony Davis wants to return to the Lakers,'" Kaplan said.

Whether that is true or not, ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst shut down the idea.

"Very unlikely," Windhorst said about the chances Davis ends up back in Los Angeles. "Anthony Davis is one of the bigger question marks in the league this year.

"The Wizards basically said, 'We want to see Anthony Davis play 20 to 30 games, see how he fits with our group, and then we're going to revisit whether we want to give him a contract extension,'" Windhorst said.

Anthony Davis Returning to Lakers Remains a Long Shot

Windhorst added that if the Wizards and Davis don't agree to a contract extension, then a trade is likely.

At the end of the day, the Lakers don't have the assets to acquire a player like Davis or any other star. They have zero straight-up first-round draft picks available to trade, one 2032 first-round pick swap and three second-round draft picks.

As for player and contract assets, the Lakers have Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero. None of those four have tremendous value thus far.

A reunion with Davis may seem like a pipe dream, but stranger things have happened in the NBA.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.