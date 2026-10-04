Lakers’ Matisse Thybulle Says One Challenge Is Pushing Him to Another Level

The Los Angeles Lakers will head into the NBA preseason on Monday with a roster that looks almost completely different from last season, with several new players added to the mix alongside stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

One of the intriguing veteran newcomers on the new-look Lakers squad that could have a significant role on the team during the 2026-27 campaign is defensive-minded wing Matisse Thybulle.

The veteran wing was brought in to bolster the perimeter defense, as at one point in his career, he was one of the league's best perimeter defenders. He hopes to stay healthy and get back to that status, and it should help, as he frequently battles two of the best scoring guards in the NBA in practice.

Matisse Thybulle on Guarding Luka & Austin Reaves: ‘You Have to Work So Hard’

During training camp, Thybulle has gotten a taste of what it is like to go up against Doncic and Reaves every day, which has left an impression, to say the least.

“You have to work so hard. They're so talented,” Thybulle said of the dynamic Lakers duo. “I think for me, it's great because getting to play against two of the best offensive players in the NBA every day just primes you. I think it primes all of us, but me specifically, it primes you for what to expect. I think it's a big thing when you're growing up that practice should be harder than the games. I think in the NBA it's a little different because you just have to pace yourself for such a long season. But guarding Luka and AR, practice is definitely going to be harder than the games.”

Thybulle will no doubt be put to the test frequently against these elite scorers, which bodes well for when he faces opposing elite on that end of the basketball floor.

The two-time All-Defensive Second Team wing will be leaned on quite a bit during the 2026-27 season, along with fellow veteran newcomer Ziaire Williams, to bolster the Lakers’ perimeter defense.

One aspect that will help Thybulle and Williams excel in their roles will be having that insurance on the back line with Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney. Thybulle talked about the luxury of having those bigs in the paint as rim protectors.

“Just having an anchor,” Thybulle said. “You talk about gravity on offense with Luka and all them. On defense, they kind of create that sense for us on the rest of the teammates. Walker [Kessler] being able to just tell us where to be and letting us know where he's at lets us know how things are orbiting around him. Just being attentive to that and learning man-to-man how we are going to play together through all that.”

If Thybulle can turn back the clock and stay healthy, which has been his primary concern over the past few years, playing in only 45 regular-season games during his stint with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers could be much better defensively during the 2026-27 campaign, making them formidable defensively as well as offensively.

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