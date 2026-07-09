Lakers Officially Acquire Walker Kessler, Sign 2 Free Agents

The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite a busy summer thus far, with the team going through a major roster overhaul to build around superstar Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future.

The first move the Lakers made right out of the gate was a big one, as the team pulled off a surprising sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire rising star Walker Kessler, addressing the team’s biggest need heading into the offseason.

Lakers Officially Acquire Walker Kessler in Trade With Jazz

Lakers make the Walker Kessler trade official pic.twitter.com/tiw8pxfTmm — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) July 9, 2026

On Wednesday, the Lakers made it official that the team has acquired Kessler, sending two first-round draft picks and two future first-round pick swaps.

Kessler is a major upgrade in the paint for the Lakers. Although Deandre Ayton had a decent season in Los Angeles last year, Doncic let it be known that he wanted an A-list center moving forward, which definitely motivated the front office to be aggressive in their efforts to bring in the former Jazz star.

The 24-year-old is the ideal fit for what the Lakers have been looking for in the frontcourt, as he is a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. He’s a lob threat, rim protector and a double-double machine.

Kessler showed his true potential as an elite center during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks per game, while shooting 66.3 percent from the floor.

Lakers Sign Quentin Grimes & Sandro Mamukelashvili

Lakers also make it official with Quentin Grimes pic.twitter.com/LMjWwvFwBv — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) July 8, 2026

The Lakers also made the signings of Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili official, adding to the backcourt and frontcourt.

Grimes has played with four teams before landing with the Lakers. He’s had stints with the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons.

The 26-year-old is a former teammate of Doncic, playing 47 regular-season games with the Mavericks in 2024-25.

After landing with the 76ers, Grimes took his game to another level, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He’s also a solid shooter, with career percentages of 44.6 from the field and 36.6 from beyond the arc.

Lakers announce they have signed forward Sandro Mamukelashvili pic.twitter.com/yREGsiCfd0 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) July 8, 2026

Mamukelashvili brings some depth to the frontcourt, playing the four and five while also having the ability to stretch the floor. He’s coming off his best season yet in the NBA, playing for the Toronto Raptors, averaging career highs in points (11.2) and field-goal percentage (52.3%).

The 27-year-old big man will help replace Rui Hachimura and Ayton and could very well be one of the biggest beneficiaries of playing with Doncic due to his versatility.

Signings of Austin Reaves, Kevon Looney & Collin Sexton Yet to Be Made Official

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Lakers made these moves official ahead of the NBA Summer League, the team still has three more players to sign.

Austin Reaves was the first player to have his future with the team secured, agreeing to a four-year, $185 million deal. He and Doncic will be leading the way for the storied franchise as one of the league’s most dynamic backcourt duos.

Collin Sexton was another guard the team agreed to bring in to bolster the backcourt. The veteran guard will help replace Marcus Smart, who chose to sign with the Houston Rockets.

The veteran guard provides depth behind Doncic as a formidable floor general who can score off the bench. Sexton has a career average of 18.3 points per game.

Lastly, Kevon Looney agreed to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum. The Lakers needed a backup center, and Looney was one of the top options, bringing a veteran presence and championship experience to the locker room in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Kuminga Trade Might Be Lakers’ Next Move

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers don’t appear to be done making moves, as they have been heavily linked to free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga over the past week or so.

The Atlanta Hawks declined Kuminga's $24.3 million team option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Even though there’s mutual interest between both parties, the Lakers will need to acquire via a sign-and-trade with the Hawks, which Atlanta is interested in.

However, Kuminga might be asking for more than what the Lakers are willing to pay him, so there’s no guarantee a deal will come to fruition.

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