Magic Could Fare Better Than Hawks, Pistons For One Clear Reason
The Orlando Magic’s aggressive offseason moves have become one of the biggest storylines in the NBA. From the blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane to the under-the-radar signing of Tyus Jones, the Magic made major upgrades. Add in the promising draft class of Jase Richardson and Noah Penda. They both flashed potential during Summer League, and Orlando’s roster looks significantly improved. These additions aren’t just solid pickups, they elevate the Magic to a legitimate contender for a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference and possibly a deep playoff run. Most importantly, they strengthen the culture Paolo Banchero is helping build as the team’s leader after signing his max contract extension.
With several of the Eastern Conference's biggest stars sidelined by injury, the landscape has shifted creating real opportunities for emerging teams to make a leap. The Magic are among the contenders ready to take advantage, joining the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons as dark horses beneath heavy favorites like the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for the No. 1 seed.
During The Ringer’s podcast The Mismatch, NBA insider Chris Vernon named the Magic his favorite to secure the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, citing their continuity as a key advantage over close competitors.
"I like these teams that are bringing back the continuity," Vernon said. "Now, I know what Bane brings to the table. Everybody loved Desmond Bane as soon as he got traded, as we've talked about many times, but I love Desmond Bane, and I think Bane is going to be absolutely perfect for that Orlando team. I look at it and say Atlanta is going to go through a little bit of growing pains just with the new personnel. Like that's just the way it goes."
"Detroit kind of brings back their guys that they played with a lot last year," Vernon added. "You've also got Cade going to keep getting better. He is going to be one of the best players in the league. In my opinion, Paolo could very well be a top-five player. They were already really good last year, then they lost Suggs, and they lost Wagner, and they lost the other Wagner, then they lost Paolo, and then they just kept losing guys. If they get to run it healthy, I think that team is going to be absolutely dynamite. They added Bane to the mix. I think they're going to be absolutely dynamite. Orlando is the safest, Atlanta, you're counting on Porzingis, and that's a hard thing to count on, and it gets a little light when you get to their bench. I really like that Orlando team. I do. I think they're awesome, and I think the Bane things kind of make them even more potent, they’re my answer."
