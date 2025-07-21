Ex-All-Star Picks Dwight Howard Over Future Hall of Famer In All-Time Debate
The Orlando Magic selected future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NBA draft. Coming off the departure of franchise star Tracy McGrady who left due to frustration with the team's lack of success, Howard was handed the keys to the franchise and quickly elevated the Magic to new heights. For the first time since the days of Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway, Orlando returned to title contention with Howard leading a dominant eight-year run. His peak came in 2009, when he powered the Magic to the NBA Finals and cemented his status as one of the most dominant big men in league history.
Bleacher Report recently released its list of the top 100 greatest NBA players of all time, ranking "Superman" at No. 52, seven spots behind Anthony Davis at No. 45. This sparked controversy among fans. Former NBA champion Jeff Teague made a bold statement, declaring he'd take Howard over Davis in the all-time comparison on the Club 520 Podcast.
"He's not a better defender than Dwight Howard," Teague said. "I like Dwight Howard. Howard was different. He was dominant AD did not lead his team to the finals without Bron. Dwight Howard ruined the NBA one year, everyone wanted to see Kobe [Bryant] versus Lebron [James]. He is the only [person] to beat Bron in his prime. You gotta look at the effect on the game, bro [Anthony Davis] got some buckets that don’t really matter.
Throughout his 18-year career, Dwight Howard won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, earned eight All-Star selections, made eight All-NBA teams, and won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Teague acknowledged Davis has stronger career numbers but argued they lack the impact and dominance that defined Howard's prime with the Magic.
"The impact Dwight Howard had was different," Teague added. "But Anthony Davis' stats are always going to be better. He was more dominant than AD, bro. He was dominant. I'm looking at it through my eyes, bro. We had five [people] to guard him. He just ****** up leaving the Magic. I mean, AD is the better player but I don’t think he’s more dominant than Dwight. AD had a lot of pointless buckets, like AD was getting 30, but nobody cared about New Orleans like nobody believed it."
