Jimmy Butler Surprisingly Ranks Higher On List Than Orlando Magic Great
Although Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway never fully reached their potential as a duo. Their three straight playoff appearances, including a trip to the NBA Finals remain as one of the greatest runs in Orlando Magic history.
Bleacher Report recently ranked O’Neal No. 2 and Hardaway No. 49 on its list of the top 50 greatest NBA playoff performers of all time.
Beginning with Hardaway, he averaged 21.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range in four playoff appearances with the Magic. While he never won a championship, his ranking feels low compared to similar players such as Jimmy Butler listed at No. 35.
"Hardaway's playoff career was severely limited by injuries," the article wrote. "He had a bit more of a runway first. In 1995, he was one half of one of the game's most dynamic young duos. Alongside O'Neal, he made the playoffs as a 23-year-old with the Magic. Had his body not betrayed him, Hardaway may well have gone down as one of the greatest jumbo point guards ever."
O’Neal remains the greatest “what if” in franchise history. Had he not left for the larger market of the Los Angeles Lakers, could the Magic have gone on to become one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties?
O’Neal averaged 25.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game during three playoff runs with the Magic. He previously admitted to celebrating too early after reaching the NBA Finals, before getting swept by Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets. Had Orlando won the series, there could've been a better chance the Hall of Famer and the front office came to an agreement on a contract extension.
"Focus instead on his years in Orlando and L.A., where he may well have been the single most dominant force the NBA has ever seen," the article said. "During those years, defenders looked genuinely helpless when he had the ball inside. He could overwhelm anyone with his size and strength, but he had underrated agility, too. A man that size should not be allowed to be as nimble as Shaq was. His touch in the floater zone was another cheat code for a player who really didn't need any."
