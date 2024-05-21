Magic Free Agency: Bucks' Malik Beasley Would Give Orlando a Long-Range Threat
ORLANDO — How important is 3-point shooting in today's NBA? The four teams left in the playoffs — the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Indiana Pacers — ranked first, second, third, and ninth during the regular season in 3-point field goal percentage.
The Orlando Magic, the only playoff team that ranked in the bottom 10 in 3-point shooting, were eliminated in the first round.
The Magic's defense last season was elite, No. 2 in points allowed during the regular season. But the offense needs shooters to complement young stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and to challenge their superiors in the Eastern Conference.
Free agency offers the Magic an opportunity to use its projected $25 million in cap space to sign three-point specialists. In the coming weeks, Magic Insider will examine the team's biggest needs and report on the best free agents available. Starting with three-point shooting, here are the top three free agents that Orlando might consider:
- Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors
- Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
- Buddy Hield, Philadelphia 76ers
Beasley, the Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard, has played for five teams in eight seasons, but the 27-year-old is still a desirable asset because of his consistent jump shot.
Last season with the Bucks, Beasley shot 41.3 percent from distance, ranking 11th in the NBA among players who attempted five or more threes a game. His career rate is 38.5 percent.
The knock on Beasley is his defense.
His defensive rating of 118.23 graded significantly lower than Gary Harris (113.9), the player that Beasley might replace as a starter. But with top-ranked stoppers Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs already rostered, Beasley's defense could be an acceptable tradeoff for the points that he could provide.
Beasley averaged 11 points in 79 games played in 2023-24. Harris, a free agent who turns 30 before next season, averaged just under seven points a game — his lowest figure in the past nine seasons. Harris played in 25 fewer games and attempted 330 fewer threes.
What also makes Beasley an enticing option is his price tag. Last offseason, Beasley signed with Milwaukee on a prove-it deal for the veteran minimum of roughly $2.7 million. This came after the Los Angeles Lakers declined the team option of $16.5 million following a disappointing season where he shot 35.7 percent from three.
After a bounce-back season, it will be interesting to see what the former Florida State Seminole commands in free agency.
The negotiating period for free agency with players from other teams begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Signings can be made official on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.
