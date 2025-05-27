Future NBA No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg Compared To Orlando Magic Star
Duke phenom Cooper Flagg is making national headlines as one of the greatest prospects of the decade. Just short of 6-foot-8 with an all-around skillset and limitless potential, it's hard to compare to an active player. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report matched him to Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner due to their skill set at forward.
"The two names I threw out there are contemporary names," Wasserman said. "Franz Wagner and Jalen Johnson. On the surface, you might say those are not No. 1 overall type picks. Of course, I think that Cooper Flagg is going to be better than both of them. There are a lot of similarities in their body types, their skill sets. I mean, these are interchangeable forwards, I guess I think ideally they're more fours."
Wagner's projected ceiling entering the draft is nowhere close to Flagg's. He developed into a top forward after being drafted No. 8 in 2021, averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds as a sophomore.
Wagner, 23, signed a rookie contract extension worth $224 million with potential to be a perennial All-Star, averaging a career-high 24.2 points last season.
Wasserman expressed Flagg best mirrors Wagner, reasonably pairing defensive versatility and playmaking ability.
"Wagner plays the wing with Paolo [Banchero] there," Wasserman added. "These are guys who are like six-foot-nine at the end of the ball run, initiate fast breaks. You can put them in pick-and-roll situations. They can score from the mid-range. Flagg mirrors Franz a little bit more, but I don't know how you could argue in terms of their skill sets, their body types. Their general archetype in the NBA is this combo forward who can handle the ball a little bit and guard a couple positions. You can probably put the small ball aside because of their broad shoulders and their size."