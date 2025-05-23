Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Compares Orlando Magic To Western Conference Contender
Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is well acquainted with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The 12-year veteran is a two-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. After helping Denver capture its first title, he wants to do the same for Orlando.
Recently appearing on Dwight Howard's podcast, Caldwell-Pope shared his championship aspirations.
"I want to bring one to Orlando; that was my reason for coming to this team," Caldwell-Pope said.
Caldwell-Pope compared the Magic to the Oklahoma City Thunder, citing their youth and scrappy style of play.
"If we could just put it together, just be connected," he added.
As the second oldest player on the roster, Caldwell-Pope provides an experienced voice for one of the youngest teams in the league.
"The young guys that we have, they're really good," Caldwell-Pope said. "It's just like I always tell them, like, '[expletive] bro, don't get mad, it's an opportunity, you gotta wait on it."
"They don't see the vision right now," he added.
Despite back-to-back first-round playoff exits, the Magic have an incredibly bright future. The core is in place with All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.
After signing a three-year, $66 million deal with Orlando, Caldwell-Pope admitted he could have played better. He shot 34.2 percent from the 3-point line while averaging 8.7 points, one of the lowest marks of his career.
Parity in the league bodes well for the Magic moving forward. If Caldwell-Pope can return to form, the organization has a chance at making a deep postseason run.
