Magic Acquire $186 Million All-Star Stuck On Mediocre Squad In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The superteam era in the NBA is seemingly coming to a close, as for the second time in league history a different champion will be crowned in seven consecutive seasons.
The years of the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and Cleveland Cavaliers steamrolling their way to the NBA Finals with a trio or quad of All-Stars leading the charge are over. Instead, most organizations finding success this decade have a superstar with strong contributors surrounding them.
Paolo Banchero will hopefully evolve into that player for the Orlando Magic, as he continued to make strides on both ends of the floor in his third season. Considering the Magic already have another star forward in Franz Wagner, the front office should pursue either a guard or a big man this offseason.
ClutchPoints proposes a blockbuster trade idea between the Magic and Sacramento Kings, which would land All-Star center Domantas Sabonis in Orlando.
"A possible trade offer could include 32-year-old Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (three years, $66 million), 24-year-old Cole Anthony (three years, $39.1 million), 26-year-old Wendell Carter Jr. (three years, $58.6 million), and a 2027 first-round pick," the article shared.
Orlando had one of the league's top defenses last season, as it ranked No. 2 behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. Alternatively, their offense was the third worst, only ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.
Sabonis wouldn't add much defensively outside of his 6-foot-10, 240-pound frame, but the same cannot be said for his influence on the offensive end. He averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and six assists on 59 percent shooting last season.
There's an argument Banchero and Sabonis are on a similar level as it stands, but with the former having just three years of pro experience, it's easy to assume the gap will widen as time progresses. This blockbuster trade idea would undoubtedly bring the Magic a step closer to rivaling the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference.
READ MORE ORLANDO MAGIC STORIES
New Mock Draft Links Orlando Magic To Scorer With Julius Randle Similarities
Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Getting More National Exposure