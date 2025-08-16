Magic Fans Fired Up After This Season's Schedule Release
As the 2025-26 season inches closer, excitement is building for the Orlando Magic. The franchise unveiled new uniforms, completed a rebrand, added major acquisitions such as Desmond Bane, extended superstar Paolo Banchero, and hired new assistant coaches to boost offensive development. Capping it all off, the Magic landed 14 nationally televised games in the league’s schedule release. With the mix of these moves and consistent chatter about the team as a top contender in the Eastern Conference, fans are more than ready for tipoff.
With the recent schedule release, the Magic earned more nationally televised games this season than in the previous eight seasons combined. It’s a clear sign of the league recognizing the strides the franchise has made with back-to-back playoff appearances and one of the NBA’s brightest young cores.
@MagicNo1e: "It’s crazy that both Paolo AND Franz are already better than any version of the three players pictured to the left of them. Beyond blessed, man."
@JNCO_suave: "Maybe the refs will respect us a bit now too lol."
@Prjon89: "All yall suckas that are hating will know soon enough why the Magic are up."
@clarity83209: "It’s a dynasty in Orlando incoming."
@MangoSuede: "I am so here for it."
@alwaysssaugtss: "Alright Team Let's Get It."
On top of their 14 national games, the Magic will tip off the season against in-state division rival Miami Heat, where fans are eager to see Orlando gain the early edge.
@marcusdj813: "Not a bad way to start a season for our Magic!"
@wxrlando: "Magic already starting 1-0 LETS GOOOO."
@mtiley17: "Gonna curb stomp those bums."
@SenseiAwuloo: "We will be there."
On social media, the Magic unveiled key games on their schedule through three videos including a cuteness overload clip, a fun-themed edit and a highlight reel.
@CTPhDinSports: "I don’t care what anyone says. You already won the Best schedule release video."
@WICKNFT23: "Love to see THE DOG of the magic with the dogs."
@MyNameIsTSizzle: "Who doesn't love Jalen and doggies let's be honest."
@PrizePicks: "common Orlando magic social media team W"
@Nord_KnightX: "Raising your own bar I see admin.. Nice.. Can't wait for the glorious victorious memes this year. And since it seems your on point already, we are in good hands."
@AlexOnaindia: "Crushed it as always"
@dReAmZofGr8neSs: "Lol hilarious"
@af_0621: "why so little views and likes??? this is amazing."
@Nord_KnightX: "coulda really gone crazy with the voice lines.. this was awesome."
