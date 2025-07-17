Magic Star Gives Ultimate Compliment To Rookies Jase Richardson, Noah Penda
Many Orlando Magic players traveled to Las Vegas to support their Summer League teammates, but none have been more active than rising star Jalen Suggs. Currently recovering from a season-ending injury, he's continuing to make an impact. Suggs continues to motivate rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda. Both players are already turning heads in Summer League, showcasing the shot creation and defensive skills that led to their selection. In addition to their on-court performance, their character has stood out as a trait the Magic emphasized heavily in their draft evaluations.
During an in-game interview against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Suggs praised the rookies, saying they’re doing everything right as they experience Summer League for the first time.
"Jase and Noah have done a great job," Suggs said. "They're chilling today. I think they've done a great job just handling everything, in a different pace of game, with everything going on out here this weekend. A lot of eyes out, a lot of cameras, new adjustment to the team. They're being great teammates. They're supporting, they're clapping loudly for everybody. So I think that's the part that matters. Just give them my love. Give them my two cents. But I think they're doing a great job, and as they continue to experience, they'll learn, because they're high-character guys and very smart."
Now a proven veteran, Suggs reflected on his first Summer League experience and the surreal feeling of representing a professional organization.
"Just being so excited to put this jersey on," Suggs added. "To have an NBA team across my chest, that says my name on the back. I have my family from here watching it was really just a dope moment for everybody involved. It really just showed how far the journey of basketball has taken me. So it was a fun day. It was a competitive night, and glad we came out with the win. That was what I was most happy with."
