Former Magic Guard Michael Carter-Williams Part of Boston WNBA Expansion Effort
Former Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams is reportedly involved in the latest effort for WNBA expansion.
Per a Tuesday afternoon report from the Boston Globe, Carter-Williams, who spent his final three on-court seasons of his nine-year NBA career with Orlando, is joining singer-songwriter and Hollywood actor Donnie Wahlberg as leaders of an ownership group vying to bring the league's next expansion team to Boston.
Carter-Williams, the No. 11 pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, was born in Massachusetts.
Despite playing for six teams, the 2014 Rookie of the Year never played for his hometown Celtics.
Now, he wants to head the flurrying efforts of the WNBA's expansion. Three new teams – Golden State, Portland and Toronto – will begin play within the next two years.
"Would love nothing more than to bring a WNBA team to my home," Carter-Williams wrote in a social media post on Tuesday. "Let the sun rise in Boston!"
Over 92 career games with the Magic, Carter-Williams struggled with injuries but averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game.
For the first time, this season, Carter-Williams and Terrence Ross joined a rotating cast of color analysts to join play-by-play broadcaster Jake Chapman on the team's radio broadcasts this year.
Those games can be usually be heard on 96.9 The Game in Orlando, and 104.5 The Beat otherwise.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- NO POSITION TO RELAX: The Magic, with 26 games to go, "can't take any game for granted." CLICK HERE
- 'A DREAM COME TRUE': Ethan Thompson's two-way contract with the Orlando Magic was a long time coming. CLICK HERE
- ALL-STAR BREAK REPORT CARDS: Second semester midterms are in. Here's how the Magic's guards, forwards and centers are performing this season.
- THREE-PEAT: McClung's stellar performance in the Dunk Contest earned him a the first-ever three-peat in the event's history. CLICK HERE
- DWIGHT HOWARD A HALL OF FAME FINALIST: The Magic's No. 1 pick in 2004 is one step away from entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in his first possible chance. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ'S FORMER TEAMMATES REACT TO DEAL: Markelle Fultz landed back in the NBA on Wednesday night after signing with the Sacramento Kings. Many of his former teammates celebrated the news on social media. CLICK HERE
- NURKIC'S UPFRONT SUGGESTION FOR MAGIC: Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic said publicly he believes Orlando is one Portland guard away from being a really good team. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S DEFENSE MISSES SUGGS: Orlando is careful to not put all the onus on him, but their defense has suffered without Jalen Suggs. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.