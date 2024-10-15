Terrence Ross, Michael Carter-Williams Joining Orlando Magic Audio Network as Color Analysts
The Orlando Magic's radio broadcasts are gaining the perspective of two recent former players with the franchise.
On an episode of Magic Insiders with TV studio host and sideline reporter Dante Marchitelli and radio producer and play-by-play announcer Jake Chapman, the duo announced that former Magic guards Terrence Ross and Michael Carter-Williams will be joining the Orlando Magic Audio Network's radio broadcast of Magic games as color analysts this upcoming season.
Ross, who played his final season in the NBA in 2022-23, spent parts of seven of his 11 years in the league with the Magic, playing most recently for the team in his final year. In his stint with the Magic, he played in 349 games and made 55 starts, scoring 12.7 points a night.
Standing 6-6 and 206 pounds, Ross was a former first-round draft pick by the Toronto Raptors.
Carter-Williams had a nine-year NBA career which spanned six different franchises. He was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2013-14, but spent the final chunk of his career in the Association with the Magic. His final year of action in the NBA was also 2022-23.
Over 92 career games with the Magic, Carter-Williams struggled with injuries but averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game when healthy enough to play.
The 6-5, 190-pound guard was a standout at Syracuse, and was a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Ross and Carter-Williams join Chapman on 96.9 The Game and the Magic Audio Network this year.
