How to Watch Dwight Howard's Orlando Magic Hall of Fame Induction on Monday, March 24
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Dwight Howard is set to become the 13th inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame on Monday, March 24.
Howard will be inducted at 3:45 p.m. ET at the Orlando Magic Fan Experience. In addition, Howard will be honored during Monday night's game versus the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.
While the event is closed to the public, it will stream live on the Magic's YouTube page, which is linked below:
“Dwight Howard left an undeniable imprint on the history of the Orlando Magic,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “From being the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, to our trip to the 2009 NBA Finals, Dwight’s work helped us achieve great success during his eight seasons in a Magic uniform, both on the court and in the community. We are looking forward to inducting Dwight into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.”
Howard, the team's No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, played eight seasons with the Magic. During his tenure, he appeared in 621 regular season games (620 starts) with Orlando, averaging 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field.
He was part of six playoff teams in Orlando, including teams that made the NBA Finals in 2009 and Eastern Conference Finals in 2010. Over 57 career playoff games in those six postseason runs, Howard averaged 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest.
During his time in Orlando, Howard was a six-time All-Star and All-NBA performer, including five first-team nods; three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a runner-up for MVP in 2010-11. He led the league four times in rebounds and twice in blocks during his time with the franchise.
Howard stands as Orlando's all-time leader in:
- points scored (11,435);
- rebounds (8,072);
- blocks (1,344);
- made free throws (3,366) and attempts (5,272); and
- minutes played (22,471).
He's also a 2025 finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Magic unveiled the team's first Hall of Fame in April 2014, naming team co-founder Pat Williams and Orlando's first-ever draft pick and current team ambassador, Nick Anderson, to its first class of inductees.
Howard will join Williams, Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal (2015), Rich DeVos (2016), Anfernee Hardaway (2017), Jimmy Hewitt (2017), Tracy McGrady (2018), David Steele (2019), Darrell Armstrong (2020), John Gabriel (2022), Brian Hill (2022) and Dennis Scott (2023) in the Magic Hall of Fame.
