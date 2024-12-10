How to Watch Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday, December 10
The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks do battle Tuesday evening with a trip to the NBA Cup semifinal round on the line. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum.
Orlando advanced to the knockout round by earning the East's Wild Card spot. After going 3-1 in Cup group play, the Magic finished with a point differential of plus-45, which was the best of any non-group-winning team. They sit 17-9, third in the East, and have won eight of their last 10 games – including Sunday's game without both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Milwaukee won East Group B and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the East's knockout bracket by having a better point differential than Atlanta and New York –– the other two group winners). After a slow start to the campaign, they also come into the contest 8-2 in their last 10, sitting at 12-11 and sixth in the East so far this season.
How to Watch Magic at Bucks
Who: Orlando Magic (17-9, 3-1) at Milwaukee Bucks (12-11, 4-0)
What: Emirates NBA Cup Knockout Round Quarterfinals
When: Tuesday, December 10, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: TNT, FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Milwaukee -6.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 113, Milwaukee 88 on 4/14/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 41.2 FG%, 32.0 3PT%
- Moe Wagner: 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 54.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 65.5 FG%
Milwaukee Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 61.1 FG%
- Damian Lillard: 25.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 45.0 FG%, 37.1 3PT%
- Bobby Portis: 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 46.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT%
- Brook Lopez: 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 46.6 FG%, 35.6 3PT%
- Khris Middleton: 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 27.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 119-152 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks: Rivers is in his first full campaign with the Bucks after taking over for Adrian Griffin in the middle of the 2023-24 season. His coaching career began with the Magic in 1999-2000, when at age 38, he led the Magic to a 41-41 record and won the NBA's Coach of the Year award. He's a former NBA champion with the 2008 Boston Celtics, and has spent parts of 26 seasons manning NBA sidelines. Milwaukee is the fifth team he's coached, with previous stops in Orlando, Boston, Los Angeles with the Clippers and Philadelphia. As part of the NBA's 75 year anniversary celebration during the 2021-22 season, Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.
