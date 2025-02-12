How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Wednesday, February 12
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic host the Charlotte Hornets in a divisional matchup Wednesday night for the final matchup before the All-Star break. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from the Kia Center.
Orlando is 26-29, coming off of Monday night's tight loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 68 points, but it wasn't enough to secure consecutive victories for the first time since Christmas.
Charlotte is 13-38 this year, falling Monday night to Brooklyn.
Wednesday marks the third of four meetings between the two division foes this year. Orlando has won the first two contests.
How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets
Who: Orlando Magic (26-29, 9th in East) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-38, 14th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Wednesday, February 12, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Southeast, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -11.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 95, Charlotte 84 on Nov. 25, 2024
Game Notes
- Orlando has won 14 of the last 21 meetings with Charlotte
- Cole Anthony played one season at UNC, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. each played one season at Duke
Injury Report
Who's playing, who's out for Orlando and Charlotte on Wednesday?
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 22.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists
- Jalen Suggs (doubtful): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists
Charlotte Hornets
- Miles Bridges: 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists
- Nick Smith Jr.: 8.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists
- Josh Green: 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 129-172 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Charles Lee, Charlotte Hornets: Lee is a first-time head coach, taking over the job of manning the Hornets sideline in May. Previous to becoming a head coach, he was an assistant with Atlanta, Milwaukee and Boston. Before getting into coaching, he was a player at Bucknell and was the Patriot League's Player of the Year in 2006. After school, his professional playing career included stops in Israel, Belgium and Germany.
