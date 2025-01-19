How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets on Sunday, January 19
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic do battle with the Denver Nuggets for the first time this regular season on Sunday evening. Tipoff from the Kia Center is at 6 p.m. ET.
Orlando enters 23-20, seventh in East, and eager to bounce back and protect its home court after going winless in visits to Milwaukee and Boston this week. The two losses came by a combined 56 points.
Denver comes in 25-16, fourth in West, and is checking off the other Floridian stop on it's Sunshine State escapade after a 20-point thrashing of the Miami Heat on Friday.
How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets
Who: Orlando Magic (23-20, 7th in East) vs. Denver Nuggets (25-16, 4th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, January 19, 6 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Altitude Sports, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Denver +6.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 122, Denver 120 on 1/5/24
Injury Report
Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Denver on Sunday?
Game Notes
- Orlando leads the all-time series vs. Denver, 36-35
- Magic have won three straight meetings with the Nuggets, but lost 17 of last 23.
- Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley played collegiate basketball at Colorado and spent five seasons as a player development, advance scout and assistant coach with the Nuggets from 2005-2010.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spent the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with the Nuggets before signing a three-year, $66-million deal with the Magic in free agency this past summer. He won his second NBA title of his career with Denver.
- Magic guard Gary Harris appeared in 387 games with the Nuggets from 2014-2021. He was acquired by trade for Aaron Gordon. Orlando also got RJ Hampton and a 2025 first-round draft pick in the exchange, while Denver also got Gary Clark in the deal.
- Jeff Weltman, the Magic's president of basketball operations, spent five seasons as assistant GM with the Nuggets in 200-06.
- Orlando executive VP of basketball operations Pete D'Alessandro spent three years in Denver's front office from 2010-13.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 48.2 FG%, 37.3 3PT%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 40.7 FG%, 23.9 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 30.9 3PT%
Denver Nuggets
- Nikola Jokic: 30.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 55.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT%
- Jamal Murray: 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 45.3 FG%, 38.8 3PT%
- Michael Porter Jr.: 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 51.4 FG%, 41.2 3PT%
- Christian Braun: 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 56.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT%
- Aaron Gordon: 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 52.5 FG%, 41.4 3PT%
- Russell Westbrook: 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 46.0 FG%, 34.0 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 126-163 in the regular season all-time. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets: Malone has been the head coach of Denver for nearly a decade now, this being his ninth season manning the Nuggets' sideline. Before that, he was the head coach of the Sacramento Kings for just more than a season. He also has previously served roles as an assistant coach or scout with New York, Cleveland, New Orleans and Golden State. He helped lead the Nuggets to an NBA title in 2022-23.
