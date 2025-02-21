How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Friday, February 21
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies square off Friday night with each team on the second night of a back-to-back.
Orlando defeated the Atlanta Hawks by six points on the road Thursday night.
Memphis fell by 14 points to the Pacers in Indianapolis.
How to Watch Magic vs. Grizzlies
Who: Orlando Magic (28-29, 7th in East) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (36-19, 3rd in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Friday, February 21, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Midwest, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Memphis -2.5
Last Meeting: Memphis 124, Orlando 111 on Oct. 26, 2024
Game Notes
- Orlando is 26-30 all-time versus Memphis
- The Magic have won 10 of the last 15 matchups with the Grizzlies at the Kia Center
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 23.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists
Memphis Grizzlies
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists
- Ja Morant: 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists
- Desmond Bane: 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists
- Santi Aldama: 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds. 2.6 assists
- Jaylen Wells: 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 131-172 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies: Jenkins took over as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies in June 2019, making this season his sixth as the leader Grizzlies' leader. All of his experience as a head coach has come in Memphis. Before arriving in Memphis, he spent time as an assistant with Milwaukee and Atlanta, and got his professional coaching break with the NBA D-League Austin Toros of the former NBA D-League.
