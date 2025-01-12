How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, January 12
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers square off for the fourth and final time this regular season Sunday evening. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. from the Kia Center.
Orlando has won two of the first three matchups between the teams this season.
The contest concludes the Magic's three-game homestand, which they're looking to avoid going winless on. Losses Thursday versus Minnesota and Friday versus Milwaukee precede the tilt, but with Paolo Banchero back, Orlando feels its ceiling is rising.
Philadelphia hopes to wash the taste of a Friday home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Orlando, 22-18, sits fifth in the East. Philadelphia is 15-21, 11th in the East as it looks to recuperate from its slow start to the season.
How to Watch Magic vs. Sixers
Who: Orlando Magic (22-18) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-21)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, January 12, 2025, 6 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -1.5
Last Meeting: Philadelphia 102, Orlando 94
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 61.8 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 41.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT%
Philadelphia 76ers
- Tyrese Maxey: 25.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 42.3 FG%, 33.6 3PT%
- Joel Embiid: 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 45.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT%
- Paul George: 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 41.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT%
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 45.6 FG%, 28.5 3PT%
- Guerschon Yabusele: 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 50.2 FG%, 39.9 3PT%
MORE: Magic-Sixers Injury Report – Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Philadelphia
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 125-161 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers: Nurse is in his second season in charge of the 76ers. Before taking the role in Philadelphia he was the head coach in Toronto, helping lead the Raptors to the first NBA Finals victory. The next season, he was the NBA's Coach of the Year. Before becoming head coach, he was an assistant with the Raptors. And beyond that, he was a head coach in the Developmental League with Iowa and Rio Grande.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- BANCHERO'S RETURN, MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: The key moments that bulleted Paolo Banchero's return back to the floor. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO GETS UNDERTAKER INTRO: See the introduction for Paolo Banchero in his first game back from injury. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-BUCKS RECAP: Paolo Banchero's 34-point return was the headlining act, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's 70 combined points stole the show – and win – in Friday night's clash. CLICK HERE
- 'THE RULER'S BACK': Banchero was upgraded to available for the first time in over 10 weeks Friday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC EAGER FOR TRANSITION PERIOD WITH BANCHERO BACK: "That's a franchise guy," Cole Anthony said. "We want him on the court." CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO, WAGNER MAINTAIN TOP 10 IN ALL-STAR VOTING: Second returns for All-Star weekend fan voting revealed Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's status to be unchanged. CLICK HERE
- LATEST ON SUGGS, MOE WAGNER: The Magic have updates regarding the health of Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner. CLICK HERE
- WCJ 'GETTING [HIS] SWAG BACK': Wendell Carter Jr.'s role has fluctuated so far in his seventh NBA season, but he's "starting to get [his] swag back." CLICK HERE
- FRANZ'S PATIENCE PIVOTAL AS HE PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE: A little over four weeks after Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner tore his right oblique, he told locker room reporters that his status is "a weird spot" to be in: feeling better but knowing he must be patient in his recovery process. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.