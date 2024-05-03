The Magic Insider

Will Magic Guard Gary Harris, Cavs Center Jarrett Allen Play in Game 6?

Orlando Magic veteran Gary Harris and Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen have suffered injuries in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Are they back tonight?

Jeremy Brener

Apr 25, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots the ball over
Apr 25, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots the ball over / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have been stung by the injury bug in the last two games of their series, and it will affect them tonight in Game 6.

The team announced that Magic guard Gary Harris won't play in tonight's Game 6. Everyone else is active and available.

Harris left in the second half of Tuesday's Game 5 with a hamstring strain, leading to his absence in Game 6. With Harris out, Jonathan Isaac will re-enter the starting five after coming off the bench for the past three games.

Isaac will join Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. in the starting lineup.

Jarrett Allen will also be sidelined for the Cavaliers tonight. He missed Game 5 after suffering a rib contusion in Game 4 on Saturday in Orlando. He's averaged 13.8 rebounds over his four appearances in the series so far.

Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • MAGIC VS. CAVS GAME 6 ODDS: The Orlando Magic return home for Game 6, where they won the previous two games by a combined 61 points against the Cleveland CavaliersCLICK HERE
  • HOW TO WATCH: The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know. CLICK HERE
  • PAOLO MUST EMBRACE MAMBA MENTALITY: Could flipping a switch and embracing Mamba Mentality against the Cleveland Cavaliers forever alter the legacy of Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic? CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.