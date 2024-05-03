Will Magic Guard Gary Harris, Cavs Center Jarrett Allen Play in Game 6?
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have been stung by the injury bug in the last two games of their series, and it will affect them tonight in Game 6.
The team announced that Magic guard Gary Harris won't play in tonight's Game 6. Everyone else is active and available.
Harris left in the second half of Tuesday's Game 5 with a hamstring strain, leading to his absence in Game 6. With Harris out, Jonathan Isaac will re-enter the starting five after coming off the bench for the past three games.
Isaac will join Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. in the starting lineup.
Jarrett Allen will also be sidelined for the Cavaliers tonight. He missed Game 5 after suffering a rib contusion in Game 4 on Saturday in Orlando. He's averaged 13.8 rebounds over his four appearances in the series so far.
Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET.
