Magic's Trio Soak In Experience of Rising Stars Event
2025 NBA All-Star Weekend tipped off Friday night with the annual Rising Stars competition.
Orlando Magic teammates Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva were together on Team T, which was led by Tim Hardaway Sr., while two-way guard Mac McClung featured on Team G League, led by Jeremy Lin.
Black started for Hardaway's squad, scoring four points and dishing four assists in his outing.
Da Silva scored five points off the bench, drilling both of his looks from the field. His one assist was an outlet pass to Black for a near-dunk in transition, but Black's shot attempt officially counted as a made layup.
"He almost smoked my full-court assist," da Silva quipped after. "But nah, it was great. Obviously always love playing with him, sharing the floor with him, so always a great time."
"Super fun," Black said of playing with da Silva. "Just getting out there with him is always cool."
Despite their efforts, Team T tell to the Chris Mullin-led Team C squad, 40-34.
"Fun experience, fun playing with and against those guys," Black said. "Just good to be around a lot of good players, interact with a lot of good coaches and basketball minds. Just appreciative that I was selected to come here."
"It was cool," da Silva said. "I'm kinda sad it's already over, but it was definitely a cool experience being out there, sharing the floor with those guys. Would have loved to get a W and get the chance to play again, then get a chance to play against the actual All-Stars, but I'm still excited [for] what the rest of the weekend has to offer. Looking forward to [Saturday] and Sunday, so it should be fun."
McClung's G League team, however, wasn't a one-and-done in the affair.
Team G League defeated Mitch Ritchmond's Team M squad in the second semifinal, 40-39. McClung had five points and two assists in the contest as the team of G Leaguers advanced to the final of the tournament-style event for a second straight year.
Mullins' team defeated the G Leaguers in the finale however, securing their spot in the All-Star edition of the four-team tournament event.
His weekend isn't yet over, though. Saturday, McClung goes for Dunk Contest immortality, looking to become the first-ever three-peat champion in the event.
All-Star Saturday Night, featuring the annual team-based skills competition, three-point shootout and dunk contest, begins at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- DWIGHT HOWARD A HALL OF FAME FINALIST: The Magic's No. 1 pick in 2004 is one step away from entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in his first possible chance. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC GUARDS ALL-STAR REPORT CARDS: Time to assess the Magic's backcourt ahead of the 26-game sprint to the finish. CLICK HERE
- da SILVA, BLACK, McCLUNG TIP TIP OFF ALL-STAR IN RISING STARS: Orlando's trio keeps the Magic well-represented on Friday night in the Bay. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ'S FORMER TEAMMATES REACT TO DEAL: Markelle Fultz landed back in the NBA on Wednesday night after signing with the Sacramento Kings. Many of his former teammates celebrated the news on social media. CLICK HERE
- NURKIC'S UPFRONT SUGGESTION FOR MAGIC: Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic said publicly he believes Orlando is one Portland guard away from being a really good team. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S DEFENSE MISSES SUGGS: Orlando is careful to not put all the onus on him, but their defense has suffered without Jalen Suggs. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.