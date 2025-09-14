Orlando Magic Forwards Lead Germany to EuroBasket Title
The Orlando Magic are celebrating on Europe's biggest basketball stage as Germany beat Turkey 88-83 at the tournament's championship matchup in Riga, Latvia on Sunday.
While Germany trailed going into the fourth quarter, the team overcame a deficit to pull out a five-point win to clinch the gold medal.
Former NBA forward Isaac Bonga led all scorers with 27 points, but Wagner made an impact with 20 of his own. Tristan da Silva, who is about to enter his second season for the Magic, added 12 off the bench.
Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder scored 19 points while dishing out 12 assists for a double-double.
For Turkey, Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun scored a team-high 22 points while former NBA forward Cedi Osman had 21 points. Shane Larkin, who played in the league for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, dropped 16 of his own and Adem Bona added 13.
The win for Wagner, da Silva and the Germans gives the team some excitement after falling short of the medal podium at the Paris Olympics last year. The Germans finished fourth after going undefeated until the semifinal match.
For the Magic's German stars, the win gives them some confidence going into the upcoming season. Orlando is projected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference thanks to Wagner and da Silva, so the experienced gained in the high-profile tournament should help the team when they face big-time situations in the playoffs next year.
