NBA Atlantic Preview: 3 Heavy Hitters Threaten Orlando Magic's Aim for East's Top Spot
In preparation for the 2024-25 NBA season, Orlando Magic on SI is breaking down the offseason for every opponent the Magic will face this year sorted by division. Up next, the Atlantic division.
ORLANDO, Fla. – If the Orlando Magic are serious about the intentions to be one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference's top flight, the Atlantic division is full of teams they'd better get familiar with.
Of the five teams it houses, two were atop the NBA's East playoff picture in 2023-24 – eventual champion Boston, who won 64 regular season games a year ago, and second-seeded New York, who put together 50 wins throughout the year before falling in the second round of the East playoffs.
That's not all, either. Philadelphia was on equal terms with the Magic and Indiana Pacers last season with 47 wins, but finished behind them as the two held tiebreakers over the 76ers. As a result, Philly went through the Play-In and fell in an extended series to the Knicks in the first round.
Boston returns everyone in 2024-25. The Knicks and 76ers added to try to and take down the reigning champs. For the Magic's prospect of a top seed in the East this season, very few scenarios exist that avoid having to go through the three-headed trio at the top.
Toronto is a wildcard in the bottom half of the conference, and Brooklyn is already staking out a position in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Of course, that doesn't mean the Magic should get a pass when matched up against them.
With three weeks until training camp, here's what you need to know about the Atlantic division in 2024-25.
Boston Celtics
2023-24 result: 64-18, 1st in Atlantic, 1st seed, won NBA Finals
Additions:
- G Lonnie Walker IV (Exhibit 10 deal)
- G Baylor Schierman (No. 30 overall draft pick)
- F Anton Watson (No.54 overall draft pick)
- F Drew Peterson (two-way)
- G J.D. Davison (two-way)
Subtractions:
- G Svi Mykhailiuk (signed with Utah)
- F Oshae Brissett (declined team option)
Retained/Extended:
- G Sam Houser (four years, $45 mil)
- F/C Luke Kornet (one year, $2.8 mil)
- F/C Xavier Tillman (two years, $4.8 mil)
- C Neemias Queta (three years, $7.2 mil)
- F Jayson Tatum (five years, $314 mil)
- G Derrick White (four years, $118 mil)
Over-Under: 58.5 wins
Matchups: 12/23 @ Orlando, 1/17 @ Boston, 4/9 @ Orlando
Boston is still the team to beat in the East, and for good reason. Not only did they retain every integral part of their championship core from last season that cruised comfortably to a Larry O'Brien, but every single one of their competitors is focused on building a team that can stop them.
The Celtics are rich, both historically and financially, as the outlook goes forward. With tax apron rules in effect under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the likelihood that this core stays together for multiple years running is slim. Yet, that doesn't mean the window isn't still wide open for Boston to find itself hoisting the trophy after the season's final game.
Kristaps Porzingis' torn medial retinaculum will keep him out for the first stretch of the season, perhaps one of the few question marks surrounding this team to begin the season. But with the concern of whether or not the Jays could bring Beantown a title now behind them, the focus is set on a potential repeat.
The tools to do it are certainly in place.
New York Knicks
2023-24 result: 50-32, 2nd in Atlantic, 2nd seed, lost 4-3 to Indiana in East semifinals
Additions:
- F Mikal Bridges (trade via Brooklyn)
- F Keita Bates-Diop (trade via Brooklyn)
- G Cameron Payne (one year, $3 mil)
- G/F Pacome Dadiet (No. 25 overall draft pick)
- G Tyler Kolek (draft rights via Portland)
- G Kevin McCullar (draft rights via Phoenix)
- G Petteri Koponen (draft rights via Dallas)
- C Ariel Hukporti (draft rights via Dallas)
- F Chuma Okeke (Exhibit 10)
Subtractions:
- C Isaiah Hartenstein (signed with Oklahoma City)
- G Alec Burks (signed with Miami)
- F Bojan Bogdanovic (traded to Brooklyn)
- F Mamadi Diakite (traded to Brooklyn)
- G Shake Milton (traded to Brooklyn)
- G DaQuan Jeffries (declined team option)
- 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031 first-round picks (traded to Brooklyn)
- 2025 first-round pick (traded to Brooklyn, via Milwaukee)
- 2025 second-round pick (traded to Brooklyn)
- 2028 first-round pick swap (trade to Brooklyn)
- 2027, 2029, 2030 second-round picks (traded to Portland)
Retained/Extended:
- F OG Anunoby (five years, $212.5 mil)
- C Jericho Sims (team option)
- F Precious Achiuwa (one year, $6 mil)
- G Jalen Brunson (four years, $156.5 mil)
Over-Under: 53.5 wins
Matchups: 12/3 @ New York (TNT, NBA Cup), 12/27 @ Orlando, 1/6 @ New York
For the next few years, the Knicks should come with a rollercoaster-like disclaimer: "Must attend Villanova to play here." Finally, we'll get the answer to the question of whether or not a college team could ever beat a professional team.
All joking aside, the Knicks have reassembled the core of the national-title winning Wildcats team – just without Jay Wright on the sidelines. Mikal Bridges has been the NBA's most available player health-wise since his entrance to the league – he hasn't missed a game since high school. Now, he'll feature prominently in Tom Thibodeau's rotation, who is notorious for high minute loads throughout the year.
Poaching Bridges from New York's other team to slide him alongside Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby certainly came at a price. New York leveraged its future for the next several years by giving up four of its own first-round picks, agreeing to swap first-rounders another year, and giving up Milwaukee's top-4 protected pick in the 2025 Draft.
What the Knicks do with Julius Randle still remains a question mark. Locking up Anunoby for the next five years meant the Knicks had to let Hartenstein walk, who was one of the league's best defensive centers last season and was more-than-serviceable in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's absence. Will Randle see small-ball five minutes to offset the loss in production at the low block, or will the Knicks trust Mitchell Robinson and Achiuwa to both stay healthy and stay prominent in 2024-25?
The Knicks will roll with the punches along the way. But there is certain intrigue surrounding them this upcoming season.
Philadelphia 76ers
2023-24 result: 47-35, 3rd in Atlantic, 7th seed (Play-In), lost 4-3 to New York in first round
Additions:
- F Paul George (four years, $212 mil)
- G Eric Gordon (two years, $6.7 mil)
- C Andre Drummond (two years, $10 mil)
- F Caleb Martin (four years, $35 mil)
- G Reggie Jackson (one year, $3.3 mil)
- G Jared McCain (No. 16 overall draft picks)
- F David Jones (two-way)
- 2031 second-round pick (trade via Dallas)
Subtractions:
- F Tobias Harris (signed with Detroit)
- F Nicolas Batum (signed with Los Angeles Clippers)
- F De'Anthony Melton (signed with Golden State)
- C Paul Reed (waived)
- G/F Buddy Hield (sign-and-trade to Golden State)
- F/C Mo Bamba (signed with Los Angeles Clippers)
Retained/Extended:
- G Tyrese Maxey (five years, $204 mii)
- G Kyle Lowry (one year, $3.3 mil)
- F Kelly Oubre (two years, $16.3 mil)
- F Kenyon Martin Jr. (two years, $16 mil)
- G Jeff Dowtin (two-way)
- F Guerschon Yabusele (one year, $2.1 mil)
Over-Under: 52.5 wins
Matchups: 11/15 @ Orlando (NBA Cup), 124 @ Philadelphia, 12/6 @ Phialdelphia, 1/12 @ Orlando
In an increasingly rare set of circumstances, the Sixers not only set themselves up to reel in the biggest fish of the free agency period but followed through on signing him. Paul George slots in alongside Maxey and Joel Embiid, forming perhaps the best three-man band in all of the NBA heading into this season.
It has all the makings of an offseason success story if Embiid and George, in particular, can stay healthy. That's in part because Philadelphia made winning moves on the margins (at least on paper – this hasn't always panned out in the past), signing Gordon, Drummond and Martin to all fill important supporting cast roles. Gordon's jumper has kept him in the league for over a decade, and Drummond is far and away the NBA's best rebounder. Martin turned down a deal with the Miami Heat to jump to a conference rival, and the Sixers will hope there are more moments in him like the ones that brought him to prominence with Miami.
Whether or not Philadelphia can propel past its competitors and emerge at the summit of the East remains to be seen. But of the swings Daryl Morey has taken in his career as an executive, this may be his biggest – and best-constructed – one yet.
Brooklyn Nets
2023-24 result: 32-50, 4th in Atlantic, missed playoffs
Additions:
- F Bojan Bogdanovic (trade via Knicks)
- F Shake Milton (trade via Knicks)
- F Ziaire Williams (trade via Memphis)
- 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031 first-round picks (via New York)
- 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee, from New York)
- 2025 first-round pick swap rights (previously traded to Houston)
- 2026 first-round pick (via Brooklyn, from Houston)
- 2028 first-round pick swap (trade via New York)
- 2025 second-round pick (trade from New York)
- 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas, from Memphis)
- Jordi Fernandez, head coach
Subtractions:
- F Mikal Bridges (traded to New York)
- F Keita Bates-Diop (traded to New York)
- F Mamadi Diakite (traded to Memphis)
- G Nemanja Dangubic (traded to Memphis)
- 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix, traded to Houston)
- 2029 first-round pick swap (via Phoenix, traded to Houston)
- G Lonnie Walker IV (signed with Boston)
Retained/Extended:
- G Keon Johnson (two years, $4.5 mil)
- C Nic Claxton (four years, $97 mil)
Over-Under: 19.5 wins
Matchups: 10/25 @ Orlando (home opener), 11/29 @ Brooklyn, 12/1 @ Brooklyn, 12/29 @ Orlando
The most important date on the Brooklyn Nets' calendar is one that's yet to be announced: the NBA Draft Lottery.
Brooklyn attacked the offseason the way a team planning for the future should. The Nets received a king's ransom of draft capital in dealing off its best player to a crosstown rival, reacquired the rights to its own selections in the upcoming seasons from Houston, and hired a new head coach to reset the deck this upcoming season.
No, Brooklyn isn't trying to win games in 2024-25. Rather, it's whether or not the stroke of luck will reward them with a high draft pick in the 2025 and 2026 NBA drafts, with each being well-documented as chock full of talented players with the ability to succeed in the NBA.
The Nets just have to get there first.
Toronto Raptors
2023-24 result: 25-57, 5th in Atlantic, missed playoffs
Additions:
- G Davion Mitchell (trade from Sacramento)
- F Ja'Kobe Walter (No. 19 overall draft pick)
- F/C Jonathan Mogbo (No. 31 overall draft pick)
- F Ulrich CHomche (draft rights from Memphis)
- C Bruno Fernando (one-year, $2.4 mil)
- F Jamison Battle (Exhibit 10)
Subtractions:
- F Jalen McDaniels (trade to Sacramento)
- F Sasha Vezenkov (waived)
- G Javon Freeman-Liberty (waived)
- G Gary Trent Jr. (signed with Milwaukee)
Retained/Extended:
- G Immanuel Quickley (five years, $162 mil)
- F Bruce Brown (team option)
- G Garrett Temple (one year, $3.3 mil)
- F Scottie Barnes (five years, $224 mil)
Over-Under: 30.5 wins
Matchups: 1/3 @ Toronto, 1/21 @ Toronto, 3/2 @ Orlando, 3/4 @ Orlando
The Raptors are an interesting case ahead of this upcoming season. Because the Play-In tournament involves the ninth and 10th seed in each conference, Toronto may find itself there on accident due to the amount of teams below them looking at a potential lottery spot.
That's not to say Toronto isn't talented – and they know it. Locking in Quickley and Barnes as the 1-2 for the foreseeable future up north is a solid move, and there's some connecting pieces that surround them which can certainly help them stumble into a few more wins than the lower half of the East.
But with competition fierce to get to the bottom of the league (or the top of the Draft, depending on your preference of viewpoint), the Raptors may be restricted to the middle ground between the East's best and worst teams. More work would need to be done to reach the top eight rather than plummet to the bottom five, but neither seems as likely as ending up right around the Play-In's lower half.
How Toronto handles such standing is the key to watch for this year.
