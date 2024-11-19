Magic's Win Streak Reaches 6 in Strong Showing over Phoenix Suns
The Orlando Magic had a simple goal before heading west: Make their defense travel.
They had won five consecutive home games, holding each opponent under 100 points, but could the Magic do it on the road?
Yes. The Magic outlasted a late challenge from the Phoenix Suns to secure a 109-99 victory. The win streak now stands at six games as the Magic improved to 9-6.
Orlando became the first team since the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 to hold their opponents under 100 points in six consecutive games.
"Every night, it's who we are," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of his team's defensive effort. "I think the defense set the tone early for what we wanted to do, got us some easy baskets. We just have to continue to sustain that effort."
Phoenix shot 42.2 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three on 41 attempts. Orlando forced 13 Suns turnovers, leading to 16 Magic points.
Franz Wagner, the newly crowned Eastern Conference Player of the Week, resumed his strong play with 32 points, five rebounds and eight assists – his eighth consecutive game of 20 or more points.
Wagner, of whom Mosley said is playing at "All-Star level," became the first player in franchise history since Tracy McGrady to record back-to-back wins while posting stat lines of 30-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists. Over his past seven games, Wagner is averaging 28.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
"He's winning a lot of games for us down the stretch," guard Anthony Black said. "He took a big step up and he's using his voice a lot – now telling us kind of where he wants us and what he sees out there. We're playing off of him and he's playing at a high level.
"If you ask me," Black continued, "he's definitely playing at an All-Star level."
Goga Bitadze added a season high in points with 17, all but two of them in the first half when Orlando built a 16-point lead. He grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double.
Black enjoyed his best game of the season, scoring a season-high 20 points to go with five rebounds, nine assists and three steals. In his postgame TV spot, the second-year guard said things are slowing down for him one game at a time, that his teammates and coaches are trusting him to make plays and learn through mistakes.
His performance Monday was the latest to make good on that faith.
"I feel like this whole year, even in training camp, everybody could see the strides he made in the offseason," Wagner said.
"(Black) was great," Mosley said. "As soon as he got in the locker room, the guys ... they hyped him up, and for good reason. He puts in so much work between ups and downs, but he just continues to stay the course."
A night after scoring 44 points in the first half of Phoenix's back-to-back, Suns All-Star Devin Booker was held to 17. With fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal out with injuries, Booker was top of mind for the Magic's defensive focus.
"We definitely executed the game plan well," Black said. "5-for-14, that's under his normal day. That's all we go for as a defense."
Orlando's second road win came in the first of three games out west. The Magic play back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday nights.
"It's a tough trip," Black said. "We're playing three tough teams, so we definitely emphasized this first one. It's a good start to the trip, good momentum. Six in a row, we're playing good ball."
Up Next
The Magic on Wednesday make their first trip to the new Intuit Dome, meeting the Los Angeles Clippers for game two of this West coast trip. Tipoff is 10:30 p.m. ET.
