Orlando Magic Youth Foundation Announces $1 Million+ in Grants Distributed to Local Nonprofits
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic, through the team's Orlando Magic Youth Foundation is distributing over $1 million in grants to the Central Florida community for the 17th time over the past 35 years, the team announced Wednesday.
In total, the OMYF will distribute $1,245,000 in grants to Central Florida nonprofits in five ways this upcoming year – a summer grant cycle, winter grant cycle, microgrants, the Linda Landman Gonzalez (LLG) Leadership Grant and the Community Enrichment Award (CEA), the team said.
Earlier this week, the Magic announced $600,000 in donations to hurricane relief efforts throughout the state of Florida.
"On behalf of the entire DeVos family, we are so honored to once again have OMYF provide important support to the great Orlando community," said Magic and OMYF Chairman Dan DeVos. "Our family has always been focused on the importance of community work. We truly are honored to have the team and foundation coming alongside all of these very deserving organizations."
“Through the leadership of the DeVos family, giving back to our community in whatever way possible has always been a focal point in all that we do as an organization,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “One of the pillars of our organization is community, and the OMYF is one way we can continue to use our platform to improve our great city. Assisting these amazing organizations helps the foundation fulfill its commitment to underserved youth and families in Central Florida.”
Summer grants were distributed in surprise visits to 16 nonprofits in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and Volusia counties from August 26-29. The Magic will award quarterly microgrants to smaller-scale, up-and-coming nonprofit organizations to assist the organizations' respective growth.
Quarter three microgrants were awarded Wednesday to nine local nonprofits.
Below is the list of summer grantee organizations:
- Steinway Society of Central Florida, Inc. (Seminole) | After-School Piano Lesson Program - $20,000
- A Gift for Teaching, Inc. (Orange) | A Gift for Music - $40,000
- Christian HELP Foundation, Inc. (Seminole) | Our Kids Deserve Security - $25,000
- The Mustard Seed of Central Florida (Orange) | Beds for Children Emerging from Crisis - $25,000
- University of Central Florida Foundation, Inc. (Orange) | Healing Oasis for Peace and Empowerment (H.O.P.E.) Circle - $25,000
- Central Florida Young Men's Christian Association (Orange) | Links2Learning - $50,000
- Life Concepts, Inc. (Orange) | School Readiness for Youth and Developmental Disabilities - $25,000
- The 4R Foundation, Inc. (Orange) | 4Roots’ K-12 Programming - $50,000
- Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, Inc. (Orange) | Read2Succeed (R2S) - $100,000
- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (Orange) | Applause Awards 2025 - $25,000
- Orlando Science Center, Inc. (Orange) | Ignite Discovery - $50,000
- CECO (Orange) | Empowering Futures: Early Childhood Intervention Services for Children with Disabilities - $25,000
- Education Foundation Osceola County (Osceola) | Bookmark Buddies - $50,000
- Find, Feed & Restore (Lake) | Housing First - $25,000
- Bethune-Cookman University (Volusia) | Black Male Explorers - $25,000
- Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools, Inc. (Seminole) | Take Stock in Children - Seminole - $25,000
And the list of recipients of the OMYF microgrants:
- Back on Track Employment Services, Inc., (Osceola) | Education2Work Program - $7,500
- MAN UP Mentoring, Inc. (Orange) | MAN UP CEO Program - $10,000
- ArtReach Orlando (Orange) | Artists in Wonderstudio - $5,000
- Vibrant Families Incorporated (Seminole) | The Legacy Club - $5,000
- Team Kareem Memorial Foundation (Osceola) | Not One More Family Suffers - $5,000
- Poverty Solutions Group (Orange) | Circles Cent. Fl. Children and Youth Healthy Wellbeing - $2,500
- Redeeming Light Community Services, Inc. (Orange) | Keeping UP Alternative School Suspension/Mentoring Program - $5,000
- Re-Imagine Communities (Orange) | “Get Lit” - $2,500
- House of Timothy (Orange) | Residential Group Home - $2,500
Winter grants will be distributed in February 2025 to a second set of recipients not yet determined. Fourth quarter microgrants will be distributed in January.
The grants will assist at-risk youth in Brevard, Orange, Seminole, Lake, Polk and Volusia counties. The LLG Leadership Grant recipient, to be announced later this season, will receive $25,000 and the CEA winner will receive $20,000.
The OMYF is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, the arts, and health and wellness programs. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction.
The Wine Festival and Auction will be held March 1, 2025 at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando.
For more information on the OMYF, visit the OMYF website.
