Vince Carter Calls Playing for Magic 'A Dream Come True' During Hall of Fame Speech
On Sunday night, Vince Carter helped headline a 13-member 2024 class of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees.
The former NBA guard, who's electric athleticism and impressive longevity wowed fans for more than two decades, spent parts of two of his 22 seasons in the league with the Orlando Magic.
A Florida native from Daytona Beach, Carter's arrival to the Magic after spending the first decade of his career with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets was a bit of a homecoming. Orlando is just a short drive down I-4 from his hometown, and the Magic traded for Carter the summer after the franchise's second NBA Finals appearance.
Although his stint with the franchise lasted just 97 games before being traded to Phoenix early into the following season, Carter still appreciates his time with the franchise.
During his enshrinement ceremony speech, Carter took time to shout out the Magic organization.
Carter named the Magic-owning DeVos family, his coach, Stan Van Gundy and numerous teammates he had during his time in Orlando – Jameer Nelson, Dwight Howard, Rashard Lewis, Matt Barnes, Quentin Richardson and Jason Williams.
"You talk about fun times, playing with this team," Carter said. "It was a dream come true to finally get the opportunity to play with the home team. Such good times."
Carter averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game during his time with the team, helping lead the Magic to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in his one full season with the team. Orlando won 59 games that season.
After being dealt the following season, Carter's tenure with the team is third-shortest of any he had with the eight NBA franchises he played for.
Although it wasn't the homecoming he wished for, Carter's ties to the Magic are something he still holds dearly with his playing days behind him.
