Orlando Magic Continue To Get Called Out For Glaring Weakness
The Orlando Magic head into the offseason as bottom dwellers of 3-point shooting. Ranking 30th in the league on 31.8 percent from the arc, the franchise must find a capable offensive piece to turn things around.
Recently, Bleacher Report called Orlando out for the shooting woes.
"Only Orlando's decision-makers know why this issue hasn't been addressed yet. Although they have at least tried to find some passable perimeter shooters, like spending a 2023 lottery pick on Jett Howard or throwing $66 million at Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last summer," it wrote. "Unfortunately, Howard's been unable to crack the regular rotation, and Caldwell-Pope just had his worst shooting season in a half-decade (1.5 makes on 34.2 percent)."
The Magic need more than just another spot-up shooter or three-and-D player to alleviate the issues of a below-average offense.
"The reality is, though, those moves were never going to be enough. Because as much as Orlando needs shooting, it really needs scoring and creation from the backcourt, too. This offense, which has ranked outside the top 20 in efficiency every season since 2011-12, isn't just a specialist shooter or two away from being competent," it added.
As the franchise cornerstones, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are doing all the heavy lifting for the offense. However, neither are great shooters. Last season, Banchero shot 32 percent from long range. Wagner was even worse, shooting 29.5 percent from deep.
"That's why the Magic are always listed among logical landing spots any time a decent-or-better scorer reaches the trade market. Hopefully for their sake, this summer is finally when those discussions actually manifest into a full-fledged deal," Bleacher Report concluded.
