Five Biggest Games On Orlando Magic Schedule
The Orlando Magic now know when all 82 of their games will be played, but five stand out above all the rest.
Here's a look at their five most important games in chronological order:
Oct. 22, Magic Open Season vs. Heat
The Magic will get things rolling right away when they renew their Sunshine State rivalry with the Miami Heat on opening night.
The Kia Center should be popping with the new jerseys, logo and era providing fresh energy for the Magic and a lot of Heat fans also in the building hoping their team can start the season off on the right foot.
Jan. 15 & 18, Magic Head Overseas vs. Grizzlies
The Magic have a week in the middle of the year where they head overseas to hold their season series against the Grizzlies.
Not only will the games mark Desmond Bane's first time against his former team, but Franz and Moe Wagner will get a chance to play an NBA regular season game in their hometown of Berlin.
The game in Berlin takes place on Jan. 15 before the two teams head to London for a matchup on Jan. 18.
Jan. 24, Cavs Come to Town
After the Magic return from Europe, they will have a game at home against the Charlotte Hornets, but then they begin a two-game set against the East's top team from a year ago in the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs are viewed as the favorites to be No. 1 again in the Eastern Conference and the Magic aren't much further behind them. This will give them a chance to snag a win at home against one of their biggest rivals before heading into their building for a chance to steal a game in front of their home fans.
Mar. 17, Thunder Make Their Annual Visit
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending champions and they will make their mark in central Florida when they play the Magic in the middle of March.
The Magic will visit the Thunder on Feb. 3, but this game in mid-March could have even bigger playoff implications as it also serves as the second night of a back-to-back.
