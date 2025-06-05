Orlando Magic Could Swap Defense For Offense In Trade For Two-Time All-Star
Just days after Cleveland Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor suggested the framework of an exchange of Darius Garland for Jalen Suggs, the rumors heated up. While the move could help both teams address key needs, it may be too lateral of a swap for either side.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report proposed a trade where the Orlando Magic swap defense for offense.
Magic Receive: Darius Garland
Cavaliers Receive: Jalen Suggs, Jett Howard and a top-five protected 2027 first-round pick
"Expect plenty of rumors and fake trades aimed at answering those questions this summer," the article wrote. "That's what this one potentially does, giving Cleveland a much more defensive-minded guard to play alongside Mitchell in Suggs. Swapping him in for Garland would almost certainly slow the offense a bit, but the tradeoff might be worth it for a more viable playoff defense. As for Orlando's side of the deal. Well, you get the picture by now. The Magic look primed to make a move for a point guard. And if Garland is available, they at least have to inquire."
Garland would immediately become their best shooter, averaging 20.6 points on 40.1% shooting from the perimeter this season. With a career average of 6.7 assists, pressure could be lifted off Paolo Banchero to carry the offensive load.
Suggs remains a defensive anchor while battling injuries. Despite playing more than70 games just once, he earned All-Defensive Second Team honors and secured a five-year $150 million extension. Durability is a concern, but it’s hard to envision parting ways unless it’s for a true superstar.
