Orlando Magic Ownership Recognized For Full Commitment To Winning
Two seasons ago, the Orlando Magic pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 7, offering a glimpse of their potential and fueling optimism for the year ahead. Excitement grew around the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose ability to space the floor and defend on the wing was expected to complement the team’s identity. With the continued development of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and a top-tier defense in place, the Magic were projected to take the next step toward championship contention.
However, early injuries and a lack of offensive growth stalled their momentum. Orlando fought to stay afloat and ultimately finished seventh in the Eastern Conference before suffering another first-round playoff exit. With a young core full of potential, leadership responded to the pressure of making significant improvements. Backed by full support from the DeVos family ownership, the Magic made significant strides to reshape their roster.
During an in-game interview from their Summer League debut in Las Vegas, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman expressed gratitude to ownership for going all in when the time felt right.
"Our ownership group, the DeVos family, has just been amazing since I've been there," Weltman said. "Their commitment to this team, to the city, has just been unflagging. This is not new. This is just waiting for the right time to strike. We felt the things we were trying to address this summer became available. They were eager to jump in and push all our chips up.”
In an appearance on NBA Today during Summer League, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley mentioned the DeVos family understands what the team is capable of at full strength and expressed confidence in where they stand within a wide-open Eastern Conference.
"I like where our team is," Mosley said. "I like the moves we made. The DeVos family going into our front office, going in understanding what we're capable of doing when we're healthy. I think that plays a big part in it. We talked about being top four, top five last year, and I think our guys are hungry enough to understand that. Going to be a great level line of competition for each one of these guys. But I like where we stack up in the East."
