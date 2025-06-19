Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane Slams Stephen A. Smith Over Memphis Comments
Desmond Bane was overly complimentary of Orlando when he was traded to the Magic last week. It doesn't mean he's ready to bash the city of Memphis and the Grizzlies organization. While appearing on the Young Man And The Three podcast, Bane shot down allegations of free agents avoiding Memphis because of a poor environment.
"I think all that is just false," Bane said. "I think once you get to Memphis and you learn Memphis and you know Memphis, there's a lot of love in that city. Yeah, it's got its rough parts but that's how every city is. Memphis is a beautiful place. They've got a great organization. Anybody that goes there will be happy with what they got going on for sure."
The subject surfaced following ESPN's Stephen A. Smith making comments about Memphis. He said top free agent players have told him they avoid the city for safety reasons.
"The people in Memphis," Smith said. "It's a great sports town. Great fans. Great people. But there's an element there where cats like Jimmy Butler and others don't feel it's the safest environment. I'm talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You got to clean some of that stuff up because it's dissuasive to NBA players. They have talked about it. I know. They've told me."
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard