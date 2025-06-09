Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley Views Rick Carlisle As X-Factor In NBA Finals
After the Indiana Pacers' 16-point loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley shared insights on how Indiana could flip the script moving forward on The Starting Lineup NBA Radio show.
“Knowing Rick [Carlisle], he’s always gonna have an adjustment,” Mosley said. "He’s always gonna make a play in the direction to kinda keep teams off balance.”
A heroic Game 1 showing Pacers’ fans hopeful, but Thunder’s early surge in Game 2 isolated their strides before they could even respond. Much of that stemmed from Tyrese Haliburton’s delayed start, as he only produced three points in the first half despite his 17-point and six-assist finish.
“Tyrese does a great job of playing chess throughout the game. Understanding how he needs to dissect the game,” Mosley said.
While Indiana has impressed many this postseason with it’s composed style of play, Mosley shifts focus to OKC.
“I think OKC is doing an unbelievable job of getting back in transition, to not allow those early throw ahead 3’s and those early quick attacks. So I think just playing a little faster and playing in the early offense and looking to attack the rim more," Mosley said.
Early aggression was an emphasis Mosley expressed when speaking on Indiana’s plan of action against NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“He’s just trying to find ways to be efficient and he’s not forcing the game,” said Mosley. “A guy like that you have to be as physical as possible, you know, within reason. And There’s a reason he’s the MVP.”
