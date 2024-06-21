Blazers' Anfernee Simons Projected as Missing Piece for Magic
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's underwhelming offense — 91 points a game in four playoff losses — meant first-round elimination this postseason.
What if a solution to Orlando's struggles is a player who cut his teeth at a high school 10 minutes from the Magic's home arena?
The Ringer broke down 10 players who could help a contender win a title and listed a "dream fit" team for each of them. For the Magic, the Ringer believes that player is Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons.
"Simons would be surrounded by lengthy teammates to protect him on defense; and on offense, he’d be matched with skilled creators with size like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, whom he could develop beautiful chemistry with," The Ringer said.
Simons, who played the bulk of his high school career at Edgewater High School, set career highs in points (22.6) and assists per game (5.5) last season. He also shot 38.5 percent on his 3-point attempts.
The Ringer noted his shooting prowess from beyond the arc and how he has improved since his third season. It also lauded Simons' improvement as a passer and how he could continue his growth if he was surrounded with more talent.
"Since his third season, he’s made over 40 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s and 35 percent of his dribble-jumper 3s," The Ringer said. "And at only 25 years old, he’s beginning to come into his own as a playmaker, posting an assist-to-turnover ratio over 2-1 this past season for a Portland team that ranked 30th in 3-point percentage. With more spacing, and with better teammates, Simons could explode."
The Magic ranked 23rd in 3-point field goal percentage, 24th in points per game, and last in 3-pointers made per game. They could use an explosive outside threat.
Simons has been a subpar defender the past four seasons, but the Magic were fourth-best in points allowed per game and Simons would gain some cover from playing next to Jalen Suggs, an All-Defense team selection.
If Simons is the "dream fit" as The Ringer suggests, the next question is: Who or what would the Magic have to trade to get him?
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- LAKERS HIRE FORMER MAGIC SHOOTING GUARD JJ REDICK: After an extensive search, the Los Angeles Lakers hired former Orlando Magic shooting guard JJ Redick as their next head coach. CLICK HERE
- TOP THREE SHOOTING GUARDS IN FREE AGENCY: Who should the Orlando Magic look at in free agency if they want to bolster their backcourt this offseason? CLICK HERE
- PAUL GEORGE PRAISES PAOLO BANCHERO: Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George spoke highly of Orlando Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero on his podcast. Could they team up in Orlando? CLICK HERE