Dallas Mavericks Center Receives Cheap Shot From France's Rudy Gobert
Dwight Powell may be the career leader if anybody has ever tracked how often a player has been hit in the face in a basketball game. Despite him not playing much this past season, he still has a Twitter/X account dedicated to how often he's hit in the face. Even in international play, his face is not safe.
On Friday, Powell's Team Canada played in an exhibition against Team France, who employs Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. The Dallas Mavericks beat Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals this season and things got chippy between Gobert and Dallas. That has apparently carried over to international play, as Gobert threw a ball directly at Powell's face in the game, which you can watch below.
Gobert was already well out of bounds before he threw the ball in frustration at Powell. Gobert only attempted six shots, but finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds, as Canada went on to win 85-73. Powell only had four points as they were led in scoring by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 23 points.
Powell is still on the Mavericks' roster as a third center option who can fill in for either Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II. He hardly played in the playoffs as his mobility has started to decline as he gets older but is a good veteran option to have in the locker room.
