3 Takeaways From Mavericks Preseason Opening Loss to Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks fell in their preseason opener 121-116 to the Memphis Grizzlies, which was a good showing for Dallas despite not playing four of their projected starters and a few other depth pieces. The Grizzlies played four of their projected starters and only had a few players miss the game due to injury, but Dallas was with them the whole way, tying the game with under five minutes to go before Memphis controlled things from there.
Without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber, and more, it was on the young guys to step up for the Mavs, and they got good production from some unexpected sources. Here are three takeaways from Monday night's loss.
READ MORE: Mavericks Fall to Grizzlies in Preseason Opener
1. Dereck Lively II Is Set to Take a Big Leap
In just under 14 minutes of action for the second-year player from Duke, Dereck Lively II put on a SHOW, finishing with 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. He displayed a coast-to-coast ball-handling ability, finishing in the lane with a spin move, two back-to-back transition slams, and a nice baby hook just before halftime. He looks more confident in his game and he's going to be huge for the Mavericks this season.
2. Jazian Gortman Needs a Two-Way Contract NOW
The Dallas Mavericks have one two-way contract left, with Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams using the other two. If Gortman doesn't get that last opening, it's a mistake. Gortman was electric in Monday night's matchup, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, three assists, and four steals, hitting 4/7 from three-point range. He was all over the floor His energy and hustle were infectious, and he needs to make the roster somehow.
3. The Hardy/Dinwiddie Battle Took a Turn
With the severe injury to Dante Exum, minutes are open for the Mavericks for their main backup guard. The battle will likely come down to Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie, who each started Monday night. Dinwiddie struggled to score, finishing just 1/6 from the floor and 1/4 from the free throw line for 4 points and 3 steals. He only played 17 minutes in the first half and then didn't touch the floor in the second half.
Meanwhile, Hardy played 34 minutes, scoring a game-high 21 points, but also had four turnovers. He may never be a primary shot-creator in the NBA, but his 6/10 performance from three-point range may be enough to give him real minutes alongside Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving.
READ MORE: Mavericks Rising Star Slams Back-to-Back Monster Dunks on Grizzlies
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter