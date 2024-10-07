Mavericks Release Final Injury Report Before Grizzlies Game
Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks tip against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. CST to start their preseason slate, playing against a team that struggled last season after star point guard Ja Morant played just nine total games due to a suspension and injury. These two factors derailed an otherwise promising year for Morant and, by extension, Memphis, who finished fourth in the division behind Dallas, New Orleans, and Houston.
READ MORE: Kyle Kuzma Stands By Decision to Deny Mavericks Trade
The Grizzlies posted a 27-55 record on the season mostly due to Morant's absence, landing them the ninth pick in the NBA Draft, where they took Purdue center and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey. The rookie had an impressive Summer League, standing out amongst the 2024 draft class despite playing just two games.
This preseason matchup will be broadcast on NBA League Pass as well as Mavs.com. As far as injuries go, Luka Doncic is out with a left calf contusion, P.J. Washington is out with left hip tightness, Dante Exum is out with a right wrist injury, Maxi Kleber is out with a left ankle sprain, Kessler Edwards is out with a left ankle sprain, and Brandon Williams is out with a right calf strain. Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson will also not play in this game to rest, so Thompson's first shot in a Mavericks uniform will have to wait.
READ MORE: Kawhi Leonard Unimpressed By New Teammate, A Former Maverick
On the Memphis side, power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. could be out with a low-grade hamstring strain, which insiders are saying is not serious, and will not keep him out of the regular season opener. Rookie Cam Spencer will miss the beginning of the preseason with an ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out until at least December with a foot injury, Jordan Goodwin is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Vince Williams has a lower leg injury that may hold him out.
Overall, the game will be missing some primary pieces, and may be difficult to find for some viewers, but one thing is for sure: regular season basketball is right around the corner.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Hits Insane Full-Court Shot
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 NBA Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.