Another Reason Revealed For Klay Thompson Choosing Dallas Mavericks Over LA Lakers
Klay Thompson chose less money over fewer years to join the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Lakers, the team his dad, Mychal Thompson, won two championships with.
Some saw that as a weird decision, but Thompson believes the Mavs are closer to winning an NBA Championship than the Lakers are, as the Mavs were in the NBA Finals last year and the Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs. Now, another reason for his signing with the Mavs has popped up.
Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily reported that the Lakers weren't willing to guarantee a starting spot for Klay Thompson, likely turning him off the franchise. It hasn't been said whether or not if the Mavs did guarantee him a starting spot, but it seems likely he'll slot in at small forward next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Thompson signed a 3-year, $50 million deal, but was offered 4 years and $80 million from the Lakers. That's a lot of money to turn down just for a better chance to start, but it's likely he wants to prove he can continue to be a part of a championship team, as it seemed like the Warriors don't think he can. Thompson felt disrespected enough in negotiations to walk away from the only NBA franchise he's ever known.
While Thompson isn't the same defender he used to be after a torn ACL and Achilles tendon a few years ago, he should have a little more success as a small forward. The Mavericks should have a blistering offense though with him spacing the floor for Doncic and Irving.
