Former Dallas Mavericks Guard Believes Klay Thompson is Facing a 'Little Adjustment'
The Dallas Mavericks made a big change this offseason, acquiring Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson has only ever played for the Warriors, winning four championships alongside the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry. While Thompson playing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving looks great on paper, a few people think it won't run smoothly at first.
Former Dallas Maverick and current Charlotte Hornet Seth Curry spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area during the American Century Championship golf tournament and was asked about Thompson joining the Mavericks.
“It’s going to be a little adjustment for Klay, playing with Luka [Doncic] and Kyrie [Irving]– and not in that Steph system, playing with [Curry] and Draymond [Green].”
Seth Curry also went on a Warriors podcast with NBC Sports and said "It don’t feel right, seeing Klay in that Mavericks uniform wearing 31, but he had a great run in Golden State. He was solidified in what he did there, winning those championships. That ‘Splash Brothers’ backcourt is the greatest of all time and they did a lot of special things.“
There are a few obvious ties for Seth Curry in this situation. He's the brother of the other half of the "Splash Brothers" and Stephen Curry, he's a former Maverick, but he's also spent time with the Warriors, playing with their G-League team in the 2013-2014 season.
Klay Thompson will have to adjust to the Mavs' style. While the Warriors have a heavy motion-based offense, the Mavericks have possessions where Doncic and Irving can dominate the ball for most of a possession. Thompson will provide ample spacing for those two to operate, but the Mavs and Jason Kidd should plan on adding some sets to have him coming off screens.
