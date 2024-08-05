3 Dallas Mavericks Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Season
Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison has done a tremendous job overhauling the roster to become a contending team. What was once Luka Doncic and everybody else is now a quality team that can go toe-to-toe with the best.
Harrison is never satisfied with his work, constantly making changes around the fringes if he thinks it will help the team. In this offseason alone, he's turned Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. into Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Spencer Dinwiddie.
If Harrison decides to make more moves this season, these three players are most likely to be on the trade block. A.J. Lawson will not be mentioned as he is the likeliest to be waived to bring back Markieff Morris.
3. Dante Exum
The Dallas Mavericks' decision to sign Dante Exum last offseason has been tremendous value, signed to just over $3 million for this coming season. It will be the last year on his deal and the Mavs may not want to re-sign him which could lead to a trade. Teams are always looking for perimeter defenders that can score off the dribble, and Exum flashed an improved three-point shot last season, including a game-winner at Sacramento.
2. Jaden Hardy
Jaden Hardy, who has potential as a dynamic scorer, is the Mavericks' best young trade candidate, as Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are likely off the table. Hardy has just one year remaining on his rookie contract before he enters restricted free agency and the Mavs have to be wary of the second tax apron. He could be attached with a larger salary to acquire a better player if they don't plan to re-sign him next offseason.
1. Maxi Kleber
Any moves the Mavericks want to make will likely start with Maxi Kleber and his $11 million salary. He has two years left on his deal which will make him a negative asset given his production recently, but he has the largest salary that can match someone else's quality asset if attached with the right draft capital.
