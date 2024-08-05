Dallas Basketball

3 Dallas Mavericks Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Season

Nico Harrison is always looking for upgrades on the roster

Austin Veazey

Feb 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison has done a tremendous job overhauling the roster to become a contending team. What was once Luka Doncic and everybody else is now a quality team that can go toe-to-toe with the best.

Harrison is never satisfied with his work, constantly making changes around the fringes if he thinks it will help the team. In this offseason alone, he's turned Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. into Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Spencer Dinwiddie.

If Harrison decides to make more moves this season, these three players are most likely to be on the trade block. A.J. Lawson will not be mentioned as he is the likeliest to be waived to bring back Markieff Morris.

READ MORE: Former Dallas Mavericks All-Star Called Most Overrated Player of the 2000s

3. Dante Exum

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exu
Jan 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) shows emotion against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks' decision to sign Dante Exum last offseason has been tremendous value, signed to just over $3 million for this coming season. It will be the last year on his deal and the Mavs may not want to re-sign him which could lead to a trade. Teams are always looking for perimeter defenders that can score off the dribble, and Exum flashed an improved three-point shot last season, including a game-winner at Sacramento.

2. Jaden Hardy

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hard
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Hardy, who has potential as a dynamic scorer, is the Mavericks' best young trade candidate, as Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are likely off the table. Hardy has just one year remaining on his rookie contract before he enters restricted free agency and the Mavs have to be wary of the second tax apron. He could be attached with a larger salary to acquire a better player if they don't plan to re-sign him next offseason.

1. Maxi Kleber

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Klebe
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) runs onto the court before game four of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Any moves the Mavericks want to make will likely start with Maxi Kleber and his $11 million salary. He has two years left on his deal which will make him a negative asset given his production recently, but he has the largest salary that can match someone else's quality asset if attached with the right draft capital.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Starter Goes At OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren in Recent Workout

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News