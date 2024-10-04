Jaylen Brown Compares Guarding Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to Music
Jaylen Brown was able to win Finals MVP partly because of his defensive job on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. With the Boston Celtics defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games, Brown was the biggest difference-maker in green.
Brown recently appeared on "Hot Ones" with Sean Evans and was asked about "studying a player's rhythm" and if there was a certain player that has the most "unique flow."
"Luka has a unique rhythm," Brown said. "It’s almost so slow that it’s hard to time. Kyrie has a unique rhythm, as well, very one-of-one. His moves and his cadences, it's sometimes very, very hard to time. He has a lot of counter moves, he can pivot off both feet. He can shoot with both hands. He can drive both directions, which makes his rhythm harder to track... I look at basketball as poetry in motion, which is music. Everybody is playing their song... If you want to stop them you gotta learn when their beat is about to drop.”
It's an interesting way of describing defending, but it shows why Dallas' offense can be so hard to guard. With players as unique as Doncic and Irving, it takes a lot of patience and anticipation to stay in front of them without fouling.
The Celtics did a good job against the two stars for Dallas, especially in the three games in Boston, where they held Irving to just over 14 PPG. Doncic was still getting his 30 PPG, but his usual skip passes to the corners were mostly cut off, and he had to work for every point.
