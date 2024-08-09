Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks Center Holds Unique Olympic Record Despite Canada's Early Exit

The Dallas Mavericks center cleared the previous record-holder by a wide margin.

Kade Kimble

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canada forward Dwight Powell (7) shoots a free throw against USA in the third quarter in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canada forward Dwight Powell (7) shoots a free throw against USA in the third quarter in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Only one Olympic basketball game remains as Team USA and France will square off on Saturday with the winner earning a gold medal, and the runner-up receiving a silver medal. The tournament offers an incredible opportunity for players to shine on the biggest stage, even if they don't quite earn a medal.

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell did just that as he set a record, having played with some of the best efficiency across all of the games. He converted on 90 percent of his shot attempts, holding the best field goal efficiency in history (minimum of five shots taken).

Representing Team Canada, Powell soared past the record, previously set by Andres Jiminez in 1988, of 73.9 percent efficiency. In setting the record, Powell puts his name ahead of some of the best basketball of all time both on the global stage and at the NBA level, with plenty of other players in the league having put on a clinic in the Olympic Games.

Now, Mavericks fans shouldn't expect much of a change from Powell as he switches gears back to NBA play. The now-backup center will thrive in Dallas, playing with some elite offensive talent. He will provide a jolt of energy off the bench, and the scoring gravity of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has proved to see Powell get plenty of easy scoring opportunities generated right at the rim.

Adding Klay Thompson to the mix will only benefit Powell and the other centers on the roster even more, allowing for more alley-oops and easy inside looks in the screen-and-roll action.

Powell's record proves his ability to maximize a smaller role and play uber-efficient basketball, no matter the roster surrounding him. Mavericks fans should be optimistic after seeing Powell's play, despite Canada falling short of earning a medal in any capacity.

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

