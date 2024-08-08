Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks Waive Young Forward To Make Room for Two-Way Signing

The Mavs officially announce the signing of Kessler Edwards but waived someone to make it happen

Austin Veazey

Apr 14, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Alex Fudge (3) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Alex Fudge (3) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A few weeks ago, it was announced that the Dallas Mavericks had agreed to sign forward Kessler Edwards to a two-way contract. Edwards has flashed potential as a versatile 3&D player with the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings and should be a good value signing for the Mavs.

The Mavericks waived Alex Fudge from his two-way contract to make the Edwards signing official. Fudge is entering his second season after being an undrafted free agent from Florida. He spent time with the LA Lakers before joining the Mavericks in March and appeared in two games for Dallas, scoring 11 points.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving's Iconic Game-Winner Used As Mural For Basketball Court in Philippines

Fudge participated in the NBA Summer League for the Mavs and averaged just 4.6 PPG in 13 minutes per game. He likely didn't show the Mavs enough in his time in Las Vegas to make his two-way contract worthwhile. Newly drafted Melvin Ajinca often played ahead of him.

Edwards is an intriguing developmental option. At 6'8" he has the size and athleticism to defend multiple positions and has flashed a three-point shot dating back to his time at Pepperdine. An argument can be made that he's currently more NBA-ready than Olivier-Maxence Prosper, even if Prosper has a higher long-term ceiling.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Rumored To Face Western Conference Rival on Christmas

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News