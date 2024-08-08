Dallas Mavericks Waive Young Forward To Make Room for Two-Way Signing
A few weeks ago, it was announced that the Dallas Mavericks had agreed to sign forward Kessler Edwards to a two-way contract. Edwards has flashed potential as a versatile 3&D player with the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings and should be a good value signing for the Mavs.
The Mavericks waived Alex Fudge from his two-way contract to make the Edwards signing official. Fudge is entering his second season after being an undrafted free agent from Florida. He spent time with the LA Lakers before joining the Mavericks in March and appeared in two games for Dallas, scoring 11 points.
Fudge participated in the NBA Summer League for the Mavs and averaged just 4.6 PPG in 13 minutes per game. He likely didn't show the Mavs enough in his time in Las Vegas to make his two-way contract worthwhile. Newly drafted Melvin Ajinca often played ahead of him.
Edwards is an intriguing developmental option. At 6'8" he has the size and athleticism to defend multiple positions and has flashed a three-point shot dating back to his time at Pepperdine. An argument can be made that he's currently more NBA-ready than Olivier-Maxence Prosper, even if Prosper has a higher long-term ceiling.
