Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks Hold Strong Odds To Repeat As Western Conference Champions

Could the Dallas Mavericks win the Western Conference for a second-straight season?

Kade Kimble

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after winning the Western Conference Championship against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after winning the Western Conference Championship against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks had an incredible run last season, appearing in the NBA Finals. They made strong moves at the trade deadline which changed the trajectory of their season for the better, helping them achieve 50 regular season wins.

Now the Mavericks are looking to repeat as Western Conference champions after reloading this offseason by tweaking the roster.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Waive Young Forward To Make Room for Two-Way Signing

According to ESPN BET, the Mavericks are tied with two other teams to hold the second-best odds of winning the Western Conference next season. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who the Mavericks eliminated from the playoffs a season ago, hold the best odds to win the conference after a handful of strong moves.

Similar to the Thunder, the Mavericks had a strong offseason. They acquired Klay Thompson in free agency to add to the offensive prowess of having Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the roster. They're going to be in the top four seeds of the Western Conference, which hoists plenty of depth.

The Thunder, as mentioned, have the best odds at +320, with the Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets trailing at +400. The four aforementioned teams are the most likely to win the conference, with the next two teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, holding +1400 odds to come out of the conference on top.

Now, the Mavericks are arguably the best of the trio they're grouped into, as the Timberwolves and Nuggets certainly didn't improve over the Mavericks this offseason. Dallas pressed the right buttons to improve on their season a year ago, which was a massive success.

Oklahoma City's offseason is hard to ignore, but the Mavericks should be right there behind them in the odds, with a slight lead over the Timberwolves and Nuggets. It'll be interesting to watch the odds move once games are actually being played and how the new-look squads across the conference mesh will be seen in real-time.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving's Iconic Game-Winner Used As Mural For Basketball Court in Philippines

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Kade Kimble

KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News