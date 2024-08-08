Dallas Mavericks Hold Strong Odds To Repeat As Western Conference Champions
The Dallas Mavericks had an incredible run last season, appearing in the NBA Finals. They made strong moves at the trade deadline which changed the trajectory of their season for the better, helping them achieve 50 regular season wins.
Now the Mavericks are looking to repeat as Western Conference champions after reloading this offseason by tweaking the roster.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Waive Young Forward To Make Room for Two-Way Signing
According to ESPN BET, the Mavericks are tied with two other teams to hold the second-best odds of winning the Western Conference next season. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who the Mavericks eliminated from the playoffs a season ago, hold the best odds to win the conference after a handful of strong moves.
Similar to the Thunder, the Mavericks had a strong offseason. They acquired Klay Thompson in free agency to add to the offensive prowess of having Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the roster. They're going to be in the top four seeds of the Western Conference, which hoists plenty of depth.
The Thunder, as mentioned, have the best odds at +320, with the Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets trailing at +400. The four aforementioned teams are the most likely to win the conference, with the next two teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, holding +1400 odds to come out of the conference on top.
Now, the Mavericks are arguably the best of the trio they're grouped into, as the Timberwolves and Nuggets certainly didn't improve over the Mavericks this offseason. Dallas pressed the right buttons to improve on their season a year ago, which was a massive success.
Oklahoma City's offseason is hard to ignore, but the Mavericks should be right there behind them in the odds, with a slight lead over the Timberwolves and Nuggets. It'll be interesting to watch the odds move once games are actually being played and how the new-look squads across the conference mesh will be seen in real-time.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving's Iconic Game-Winner Used As Mural For Basketball Court in Philippines
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter