Dallas Mavericks could look to trade $40 million center this offseason
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford finds himself in a strange position.
Gafford, 26, is a talented player, but Dallas is more likely to move forward with Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II in the frontcourt beyond the season.
That's part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale named Gafford as a potential trade chip for the Mavs this offseason.
Gafford on the go?
"Gafford wins out as the second-most intriguing salary-matcher in any possible bigger swing. His $14.4 million comes off the ledger after next season, and the Mavs, in this scenario, will likely believe they can dredge up a cheaper second-string 5 behind Dereck Lively II," Favale writes.
The Mavs might not have much room for Gafford if Davis is going to be part of the team moving forward. It may be in Dallas' best interest to move Gafford to get a point guard since Kyrie Irving will be out for a good chunk, if not all, of next season.
